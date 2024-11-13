Balochistan Operations: Security forces eliminate four terrorists, including high-value target: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, NOV 13: /DNA/ – On night 12/13 November 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in general area Balgatar of Kech District on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, after an intense fire exchange between own troops and the terrorists, four terrorists including a High Value Target, Terrorist ring leader Sana @ Baru were killed. He was focal recruitment agent, especially suicide bombers, for so called Majeed Brigade in District Kech and was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Terrorists.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.

Security Forces of Pakistan, in step with Nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.