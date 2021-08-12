Thursday, August 12, 2021
Baku hosting moot of Three Brothers

August 12, 2021

DNA

BAKU”:  Baku is hosting a final planning conference of the “Three Brothers – 2021” joint exercises with the participation of representatives of the special forces units of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Turkey, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The conference will clarify the program and objective of the exercises, assigned tasks, number of participants, and other organizational issues.

It was noted that the “Three Brothers – 2021” international exercises will positively impact the creation of a favorable environment for the exchange of knowledge and experience, as well as for the training of the servicemen of friendly and partner countries for operations in peacetime and wartime. The conference will last until August 13,” the ministry said.

