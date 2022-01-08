Bahria University holds convocation
ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (DNA): Bahria University Lahore Campus held its 2nd
Convocation Ceremony at Lahore. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral
Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and awarded
Medals and Merit Certificates to the students having outstanding
achievements in academics.
In total 632 degrees were awarded to Undergraduate and Graduate
students. Overall 23 students were awarded Gold Medals and 19 students
received Silver Medals for achieving positions in respective academic
disciplines/ programs.
While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated
the students and appreciated their academic performance. The Admiral
lauded the efforts of Bahria University for providing exceptional
knowledge skills to students in respective disciplines that will enable
them to lead a professionally rewarding life. Naval Chief emphasized
universities to expand strategic networking with Multinational
Corporations, public and private sectors, and research-based
institutions.
Earlier, in welcome address, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral
(Retd) Kaleem Shaukat highlighted the efforts & initiatives of Bahria
University for providing conducive academic environment for the
students. Rector Bahria University also apprised that government
approval has been accorded for construction of a full-fledged Bahria
University Lahore Campus during current financial year.
The ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, Bahria University
officials, and parents of the graduating students. DNA
====
Related News
Kazakhstan detains former national security chief on suspicion of treason
Authorities in Kazakhstan have detained Karim Massimov, the former head of the national security committee, on suspicion of treason,Read More
PSL 7: Franchises boost teams with supplementary and replacement draft
ISLAMABAD: The six HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on Saturday picked additional players andRead More
Comments are Closed