Bahria University holds convocation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 08 (DNA): Bahria University Lahore Campus held its 2nd

Convocation Ceremony at Lahore. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral

Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and awarded

Medals and Merit Certificates to the students having outstanding

achievements in academics.



In total 632 degrees were awarded to Undergraduate and Graduate

students. Overall 23 students were awarded Gold Medals and 19 students

received Silver Medals for achieving positions in respective academic

disciplines/ programs.



While addressing the ceremony, Chief of the Naval Staff congratulated

the students and appreciated their academic performance. The Admiral

lauded the efforts of Bahria University for providing exceptional

knowledge skills to students in respective disciplines that will enable

them to lead a professionally rewarding life. Naval Chief emphasized

universities to expand strategic networking with Multinational

Corporations, public and private sectors, and research-based

institutions.



Earlier, in welcome address, Rector Bahria University, Vice Admiral

(Retd) Kaleem Shaukat highlighted the efforts & initiatives of Bahria

University for providing conducive academic environment for the

students. Rector Bahria University also apprised that government

approval has been accorded for construction of a full-fledged Bahria

University Lahore Campus during current financial year.



The ceremony was attended by senior naval officers, Bahria University

officials, and parents of the graduating students. DNA



