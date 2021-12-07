Azerbaijani MoD holds meeting with military attaches, reps of int’l organizations

BAKU, DEC 7: The Office of International Military Cooperation held an annual meeting with the participation of military attaches of foreign countries and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan.

According to the Defense Ministry, the meeting focused on military-security issues in the region, reforms in the Azerbaijani Army after the victory in the patriotic war under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, measures held within the international cooperation, and activities planned for 2022.

Questions of military attaches were answered at the event.

The guests thanked the leadership of the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry for holding such events and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation.