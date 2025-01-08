Azerbaijan president Ilham  Aliyev talks about his country’s success stories

BAKU, JAN 8 (DNA): Vusal Matlab from Azerbaijan Television: Good to see you, Mr. President. First of all, with your permission, we would like to thank you for this interview format, which has already become a tradition. Because it gives us the opportunity to find out your detailed views on issues of public interest. We are grateful for such an opportunity.

I would like to begin with the results of 2024. What can you say about the indicators of the socioeconomic performance in 2024 and what forecasts do these indicators create for 2025?

President Ilham Aliyev: Last year was also a successful year in terms of economic development. Azerbaijan’s economy developed. I believe that the pace of development, if we look at today’s world in general, can be seen as positive. The gross domestic product has increased by more than 4 percent. In fact, the main indicator for us is the development of the non-oil sector. Because, as you know, we have been facing a decline in oil production, and I believe that as a result of the negotiations and efforts made, this decline will be stopped and oil production will remain stable. Thus, the decline in oil production will no longer have a negative impact on the gross domestic product. Therefore, when we look at overall economic indicators, we, first of all, take into account the parameters of the non-oil sector. Here too, the development has been more successful, as it has increased by more than 6 percent. Considering that for many years now, one of our main goals for economic development has been to increase industrial production, growth in the non-oil industrial sector is even higher. This is more than 7 percent. In other words, if we look at the growth rates of the world economy and the development rates of developed countries, or rather, their recessions, we will see that the Azerbaijani economy has developed successfully. Of course, this is based on a well-thought-out policy.

These indicators are not just the result of the last year. As a result of many years of economic reforms, transparency, the fight against monopolistic trends, attraction of investments, and improvement of the investment climate, we are observing a positive change in the attitude of leading international rating agencies to Azerbaijan. That is, they cannot deny the reality either. However, I believe that our international rating deserves a higher level than it currently is, but for certain reasons, leading rating agencies are still displaying a modest approach. In other words, all this suggests that we have been able to achieve sustainable development in the economic sphere, and I am sure that this dynamic will be maintained this year and in the coming years.

As for our financial situation, last year we were able to significantly improve our performance and increase our reserves, although last year’s budget was at a record level and many social programs were implemented, including the fact that major funds were mobilized for the restoration of Karabakh. Despite this, we have optimized our processes in such a way that our foreign exchange reserves have further increased. Throughout the year, our foreign exchange reserves increased by more than $5 billion. Today, this figure is equal to $72 billion. For a country with a population of 10 million, this is a very large indicator. Because everything is measured in comparison. A calculation of foreign exchange reserves of countries worldwide should, of course, be based on reserves per capita, and according to this indicator, Azerbaijan is among the leading countries in the world.

The second important indicator is the ratio of gross domestic product to external debt. I believe that we are among the world leaders here as well. Because our external debt accounts for only 7.2 percent of our gross domestic product. For comparison, I can say that in most developed countries it is in excess of 100 percent, and a level of 7.2 percent is a truly great result. That is why I believe that international rating agencies should demonstrate a fairer position to Azerbaijan. Of course, the comparison of foreign exchange reserves with external debt is also one of the important factors. Here too, our foreign exchange reserves exceed our external debt 14 times. So if someone shows me a second such country – we are talking about developed countries – if anyone can come up with this set of figures, I would certainly be grateful. But there are no such analogues among developed countries. So, all of this gives us reason to say that the economy is stable, relies on its own resources and does not need any external financing. However, we have now begun to make efforts to slightly increase our external debt. It may increase to some extent, because it has decreased significantly. Five years ago, when our external debt accounted for about 20 percent of the gross domestic product, I set a goal that we should reduce it to 10 percent. Now it is 7.2 percent. So what will external financing give us? Considering that the country has many serious investment-requiring issues, this will slightly reduce the burden on the budget. Therefore, considering that a repayment schedule of our external debt has also been determined, our external debt, which is equal to $5.2 billion today, will decrease even more over the years. Therefore, attracting additional financial resources can be considered expedient, and the government has already begun to work in this direction. I have given the appropriate instructions.

Of course, the budget parameters also reflect the economic potential of each country: both parameters and dynamics. That is, this year’s budget is at a record high. Budget expenditures exceed 41 billion manats. The overall budget is in excess of 48 billion manats. There has never been such a large budget in the history of Azerbaijan. Listing all these factors, I want to show once again that we have achieved these results solely at the expense of internal resources, as a result of transparency, governance, and sound economic policies. I have repeatedly stated this, and I think everyone now sees this, that the political independence of each country depends on its economic independence. If you are not dependent on anyone in economic and financial matters, you can conduct an independent policy. Therefore, in general, there are, of course, many other parameters,. But these are the main economic indicators. Of course, this allows us the opportunity to implement social programs more actively.

As you may know, from 1 January this year, the minimum wage increased by 55 manats to reach 400 manats. The minimum pension has increased by 40 manats to reach 320 manats. The average increase is 14-15 percent. For a country that has made such large investments and has such a tall task of restoring Karabakh, paying attention to this area, of course, shows the essence of our policy. In other words, Azerbaijani citizens should be able to live better year after year. If we compare this increase with the inflation rate, which was a little more than 2 percent last year, then this increase is just another aid from the government to the vulnerable population. Everything should be fair in society, in politics and in the family. The principles of social justice have always been important to us. As soon as the opportunity arose, we first of all paid attention to this area. Over the past few years, four social packages have been implemented and more than 7 billion manats have been spent for this purpose. From now on, social and economic development will go hand in hand. As economic opportunities increase, we will always pay attention to addressing social issues – increasing the minimum wage, pensions and social benefits.

Guy Shawn from AnewZ Television: Mr. President, thank you very much for speaking to AnewZ, an international channel that broadcasts in English. I particularly want to thank you for agreeing to speak with us today in English for our viewers.

I’d like to ask you about COP29. The whole world pretty much came to Baku. There were many tough negotiations. There were some noticeable absentees – the President of France and the President of the European Commission did not attend. Despite that, a deal was done. Could I ask for your reflections on the achievements of the event and also what needs to happen this year and beyond to keep that momentum?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, COP29 was a big challenge for us, and of course, a big opportunity. Our task was to convert the challenge into success. Of course, we clearly realized that Azerbaijan, not being a biggest gas emission country, cannot play a decisive role in bringing the world together. But we thought that our experience in international institutions and a diversified foreign policy would help us to build bridges.

So, as soon as we were awarded COP29 in December 2023, we started to be deeply involved in the substance. Frankly speaking, before, we were not very actively involved in this process. You see that one of the main impediments to achieving success is the lack of trust between the Global South and the Global North – between the countries, which are the big polluters, if I could name them like that, and those that suffer from this. And we have seen the disbalance; the countries which have an existential threat with respect to climate change, have their gas emission below 0.1 but they are really under threat. So their life, their future, and the whole existence of the countries, especially small island states, are under threat.

So we started to use our homework preparation, being very active in the Global South, having great experience in chairing the Non-Aligned Movement for four years with great success – with unanimous support from this institution, which was reflected in a unanimous decision to extend our chairmanship for one more year. At the same time, being actively involved in European politics Azerbaijan signed or adopted strategic partnership declarations and agreements with ten members of the European Union. So we decided that could work.

We started to work immediately. So, we work on two tracks mainly: preparation and substance. On both, there have been a lot of rocks and bumps. But I think the final results demonstrate that it was a success story. Preparation was a big challenge because, unlike previous COPs, we had not two years but only eleven months to prepare. We had to build all those great installations in the stadium and around it – close to 200 thousand square meters of covered space – and everybody was happy with the organizational side. It was not only about creating that site, but also logistic, transportation, accommodation, certification of our hotels, and finding other spaces for guests to stay because we do not have so many rooms. We had 76,000 registered participants from 197 countries.

Another problem, which we did not expect, was attempts to boycott COP29 due to political reasons, and that was very unexpected. I don’t think that any other country which hosted this event faced this kind of resistance. But we also managed to deal with that. So the boycott failed. Though, as you mentioned, some countries, especially France, were doing their utmost to discredit the event. I have information from my colleagues, presidents, that the French president personally was contacting many of them, saying not to go to Baku. So, even that was used to stop leaders from coming. But it failed. Eighty heads of states and governments came to Baku. That once again demonstrated that Azerbaijan is considered a reliable partner.

With respect to what you said about the absence of the President of the European Commission, as far as I know, this was the first COP where the President of the European Commission did not attend, though the participation of the President of the Commission was confirmed a couple of months before. Even at the initiative of the European Commission, a special session was planned to address the issue of the green cable project with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Hungary, and Romania, the countries, which are involved. Again, that event was proposed by the European Commission, and we found a place to squeeze it in because it was too busy, but it was the “last-minute cancellation” of the visit which was a surprise.

I know that the Organizing Committee of COP29 communicated with the European Commission, saying that COP is for two weeks. And there was a lot of time to come. By the way, the Secretary-General of the United Nations came twice: at the opening and at the closing. But again, this message was ignored by the European Commission. And of course, COP29 did not suffer from that, but the absence of the European Commission, which is a party to COP, of course, raises a lot of questions.

But nevertheless, from the point of view of the organizational side, it was definitely a success story. I already said once that we had only ten complaints, which were addressed immediately.

So now, with respect to the results, many people call it – and I join that – Baku Breakthrough because for almost ten years, the parties could not agree on the carbon market. The first days of COP already started with success, and an agreement on the carbon market – Article 6 of the Paris Agreement – was achieved. And that was really a great success, and everybody was happy about that. So, what couldn’t have been agreed on for ten years was agreed upon in Baku.

Of course, the financing, because the main topic of COP was finance. I know that there were a lot of expectations that a trillion dollars would be allocated, but that was absolutely unrealistic. So, what was achieved is that we tripled the financing for the coming years. Because before COP29, the latest agreed figure was USD 100 billion. So, here in Baku, we made it 300 billion USD. So, when someone says that it was a failure, it’s not fair. It was a real success and also a legacy that will be used for the future.

There were a lot of other important initiatives. The total number of initiatives from Azerbaijan was 14. I don’t want to mention all of them. It demonstrates that we treated this issue very seriously. Of course, another legacy, which I am sure will remain at future COPs, is the creation of the Troika between the current, previous, and future host countries. So, that is how it was organized. This creates synergy because we built our success on the success in the UAE, on the success of COP28 UAE consensus. And we used their experience. So this year, COP in Brazil will definitely build its—I hope—success story on UAE and Azerbaijan’s success.

Of course, our green agenda, which is another topic, absolutely fits in the global green agenda and green transition. I think we have already done a lot, and many more projects are to be implemented in the near future.

So, I would once again call it a very big success. An important factor for us was also the country presentation. Never in our region has something similar been held. Never have so many guests gathered in one place in our region. So, it was a country presentation, and all those, whom I met, said, many of them – I mean, those who visited us for the first time – said they were impressed with what they had seen. Because the lack of information about Azerbaijan and also deliberate misinformation about the country actually has influenced the minds of many people. So, when they come to Azerbaijan, they see a vibrant society, educated people, trained personnel, the beauty of the city, and the total comfort of the society. Of course, it impresses.

So, we had different targets, and all of them were achieved. So, another success for Azerbaijan.

Nigar Sabirgizi from Public Television: Mr. President, you talked about COP29. Of course, COP29 was an indicator of Azerbaijan’s international authority. My question will also be about Azerbaijan’s place in the international community. It is known that our country closely cooperates with a number of international organizations, is a member of these organizations, and this process continues. Recently, at the end of last year, on 19 December, Azerbaijan was admitted to another influential organization, D8. This organization expanded its ranks with Azerbaijan after almost 30 years. What does membership in D8 mean to Azerbaijan in terms of Azerbaijan’s place in the political system of the world? I would like to ask what this means for Azerbaijan and what prospects it opens up for our country?

President Ilham Aliyev: This was another successful step for us. Because Azerbaijan’s acceptance into this organization once again demonstrates the authority of our country. You know very well that this organization was established almost 30 years ago at the initiative of Türkiye and included eight countries. No other members were accepted during these years. Azerbaijan was the first member accepted after the first enlargement decision. Of course, this shows the authority of our country as well as our role in the international arena. D8 is the largest organization uniting Muslim countries. It is an organization with a population of more than one billion and accounts for 60 percent of the economy of Muslim countries. If we consider the gross domestic product of this organization, it exceeds 5 trillion dollars. There are about 60 Muslim countries in the world, and Azerbaijan has been elected as a new member. Of course, this is both a great honor and a great responsibility for us. All instructions have already been given so that Azerbaijan can be active in this organization and make its contribution.

It was Türkiye that supported our candidacy from the very first day. At the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, I once attended the D8 summit in Türkiye as a guest about seven or eight years ago. Since then, the issue of Azerbaijan’s membership has been on the agenda. But, of course, there had to be a consensus among all member countries, and finally, this consensus was achieved.

We will, of course, be in closer contact with member states. However, we already have very active relations with all member states. We still consider this decision to be a recognition of our successes. I repeat, this is just the first such step. The main issue will be related to the future activities of D8. Of course, we have our own ideas and our own agenda. We will constantly be in contact with member states and make our proposals. I think it is quite realistic that D8 will have great influence as an organization. I believe that, in one way or another, the expansion has already begun, it will not be limited to Azerbaijan, perhaps other countries will also be invited. Of course, these issues will be considered on the basis of consensus.

Azerbaijan has always been a valuable member of the Muslim world. If you pay attention to the statements of the leaders of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, you will see that this organization, which unites all Muslim countries, has had a very positive opinion about Azerbaijan at all times. We have taken consistent steps related to Muslim solidarity, including respect for the Islamic religion in Azerbaijan, interfaith relations, and hosting many events, including the Fourth Islamic Solidarity Games. We always defend the interests of Muslim countries in all international organizations, including the UN. In all organizations, if an election is held for a leadership position in any organization and there is a representative of a Muslim country there, we automatically vote for that representative. That is, this was my instruction, and once the instruction is given, I repeat, it is automatically resolved. We have provided assistance to many Muslim countries. We do not boast about it, and when we do so, we do not talk about it much. But even the information available in the media is sufficient to say that we are very active in this area, both during COVID and in other issues. We have been at the forefront of addressing the disaster facing the Palestinian people. After the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria and the formation of a new government, Azerbaijan became the second country after Türkiye to provide humanitarian assistance there, and we are ready to provide any other assistance. For this purpose, a delegation from the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan recently visited Syria.

So, we perceive the interests of all Muslim countries as our own, which is probably why Azerbaijan was the first choice after the decision to expand D8 was made. Of course, our country’s economic potential, political weight, and military power were taken into account as well. Our policy of Islamic solidarity, which I mentioned, was taken into account. At the same time, this organization is expanding its geography. D8 has already expanded to both the Caucasus and the Caspian region, and the wider our geography, the broader our opportunities.

It is no secret to anyone that a new world order is shaping up. I believe that we are at the beginning of this process, many gaps are emerging and will emerge. The system that emerged after World War II has already lost its potential. This is evidenced by the processes, conflicts, wars, and other events taking place in many places. At the same time, the political and moral crisis in leading Western countries is also obvious. In other words, the most critical of the situation facing the West today is the elected president of a leading Western country. And he is right in criticizing it. Because this system has already exhausted itself. I am not the one saying this. This is what Mr. Trump, who will become the President of America in a few days, is saying. Naturally, these gaps will widen further, and it is necessary for a new actor, a new serious player with a serious agenda, to emerge. For example, we believe that the Organization of Turkic States can become a serious power center on a global scale. Because it has vast geography, human resources, natural resources, transport and communications, and unity. I believe that D8 can also fill this gap. I repeat, more than 1 billion, perhaps 1.3 billion people, live in these countries. 60 percent of the economy of Muslim countries is in D8, and 60 percent of the population is also in D8 countries. Therefore, this is an opportunity. We cannot miss this opportunity, we cannot waste time, and we become a member of this organization with this agenda. I believe that our ideas and proposals will be carefully considered.

Nigar Sabirgizi: Thank you very much.

Sanan Rzayev from CBC Television: Mr. President, our channel broadcasts in Russian. With your permission, I would like to ask you the question in Russian.

President Ilham Aliyev: Please, go ahead.

Sanan Rzayev: Mr. President, if we talk about last year, one of the landmark events was the liberation of four villages of Gazakh district from Armenian occupation. It is noteworthy that this, as it were, happened as a result of some form of dialogue between Yerevan and Baku. Moreover, in the same area, it was also possible to achieve the delimitation and demarcation of a certain section of the state border within a short period of time, which was actually surprising. I would like to know your opinion. What do you think was the key to success? What made it possible? What factors made this possible? Because after all, we have a very complicated history of relations with Armenia, to put it mildly, and all of a sudden, there was this.

– I would say that it happened as a result of a monologue rather than a dialogue. This is because it is clear that the dialogue with Armenia has failed for decades. Armenia’s policy of occupation did not allow for any dialogue, and they used the format of negotiations as a cover-up for continuing their occupation. And the information that recently appeared in the media, namely the fascist statements of the first president of Armenia, once again confirms what we have known for quite a long time in principle, that Armenia was not going to vacate a single centimeter of Azerbaijani territory. They felt quite comfortable, as they thought, receiving billions of dollars’ worth of free arms from one ally and political and moral support from the other two. Thus, all three co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group during the period for which I am responsible were unequivocally on the side of the occupier. I am telling you this as a person who has been conducting negotiations within the framework of the Minsk Group since 2004 and has met with this “troika” a great number of times. Therefore, of course, we could not expect to get these territories back through dialogue. Neither could we expect to restore our territorial integrity through dialogue.

I think there were several factors that led to Armenia voluntarily, well, let’s say voluntarily and coercively, returning these villages. The first is the Patriotic War and its results. The second is the anti-terror operation. I think that this should have completely dispelled any illusions the Armenian leadership may have had that someone would confront Azerbaijan together with them. My last demand about the four villages of the Gazakh district was put forward to the Armenian Prime Minister almost a year ago, in February last year. This topic had always been on the agenda since the end of the Second Karabakh War. Before that, there was no point in talking about that because the main issue of occupation had not been resolved. But as soon as the Trilateral Statement was signed, actually even before it was signed, this topic was constantly on the agenda. I will tell you more – we also raised the topic of the occupied villages of the Gazakh district in the process of agreeing the conditions for the conclusion of the Trilateral Statement. It could not be done for certain reasons at that time, but we knew that we would achieve it in any case – just as we knew that we would regain full control over all the territories. Because the 10 November 2020 Statement did not fully resolve the issue of occupation, as we all know very well. Therefore, acting with strategically rigid logic, we took steps consistently, purposefully and persistently. The Patriotic War, certain clarification of the conditional border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the anti-terror operation and four villages of the Gazakh district. One of them was occupied during the Soviet Union in 1990, while the other three were occupied in the spring of 1992. So last February, at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Armenia in Munich, this issue was raised in the form of a monologue. I am glad that we did not have to resort to other methods in order to return these villages. I think that the lessons of the last four years are being taken into account by the Armenian side, though not fully memorized yet. So I think this is a good first step not only in the delimitation but also in the demarcation of the border, which I think is a unique situation when delimitation and demarcation take place almost at the same time.

So we achieved justice in this matter and regained our territories. I sent a group of specialists to these villages long ago. There is an issue of proximity to Armenian settlements there and there are certain threats in the event of escalation, so I have asked for the most secure place to be identified for the construction of housing for the residents of these villages, so that their safety could be ensured. Because having such an aggressive neighbor, we should first of all think about the safety of our population.

So I think that the process was as transparent as possible. It was also positively received by Armenia’s new patrons, because the demarcation process also took place. And, of course, it should give impetus to the clarification of the entire perimeter of the borders. The protocol that was agreed between the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on delimitation and demarcation says that many factors should be taken into account when clarifying the border: security, communications, settlements, historical factors, environmental factors, etc. That is, the existing conditional border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is not a dogma, and our position has always been that it needs to be clarified taking into account these and many other factors I mentioned. As far as I know, this month, we have at least put forward this initiative, the next meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian delimitation commissions should be held to continue the process of delimitation. We have our approach on methodology, we have given it to the Armenian side, and the verbal response we received, which has been reported to me, indicates that there are no particular objections from their side. So let’s wait and see.

Vafa Aghabalayeva from REAL Television: Mr. President, the strengthening of Azerbaijan as an independent country increases the resentment and anger of its enemies and rivals. We were further convinced of this by your commentary. The processes carried out by Western circles could likely be described as a form of cold war at this stage. My question will be about the new state budget of Azerbaijan. To be more specific, we are talking about the funds allocated for security and military issues. Just yesterday, Armenian military units once again fired at Azerbaijani territories. This is yet another provocation. How will these new expenses and those funds allocated for security issues serve to prevent revanchist tendencies from emerging in our Western neighbors, especially in terms of changing their constitution and abandoning claims to their neighbors’ territories?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, you are absolutely right. I have already stated that the consequences of the Second Karabakh War and the anti-terror operation should be taken very seriously in Armenia. The ongoing armament of Armenia is, of course, a new threat factor for the South Caucasus. I have already said this and I want to say it again that we cannot simply watch this as observers and do nothing. I have also repeatedly stated this to the Armenian leadership that this may create a new threat. At the same time, those who seem to be standing behind Armenia today and inciting them to new provocations and sabotage against Azerbaijan will most likely not stand behind them until the end. Just as they could not stand in 2020 and beyond. Not because they do not want to stand, but because Azerbaijan simply will not provide these opportunities. Therefore, a significant part of the state budget of Azerbaijan will be spent on military and security issues. I have already said this once: we are spending 4 billion manats on the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur and 8.4 billion manats on resolving military and security issues. It could have been completely different. Because Armenia’s arms race forces us to attract financial resources to military issues other than the main ones. I also stated that Armenia cannot compete with us in the arms race. However, we must also take into account one issue here. These weapons are given to Armenia either for free or in the form of loans. Those loans are also written off after a certain period and also from the European Union’s notorious peace facility. Notorious, because the peace facility should actually be used for peace purposes. Their peace facility is aimed at armament. The first payment was made from there, and according to the information we have, this is not the last payment.

Another disturbing fact is that in April of last year, for the first time in history, a very strange cooperation platform was created – America, the European Union and Armenia. As you know, the US Secretary of State, the President of the European Commission and the Foreign Minister, and the Prime Minister of Armenia met in Brussels and actually reached an agreement on a new cooperation. According to the information we have, the agreement reached before this meeting also included a military component, but after that it was officially removed from there, but de facto it remains there. This, in fact, excluded both the European Commission and the United States of America from the Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process. We have already informed them about this. If any party takes sides, it cannot be a fair mediator. That is why the request of the US Secretary of State remained in the air last month and Azerbaijan did not agree to a trilateral meeting. In addition, as you know, many meetings were held in Brussels at the initiative of the presidents of the European Commission and the Council of the European Union. This has now also been stopped. So we are in favor of a bilateral negotiation format, and of course, Azerbaijan will defend its position as a party to this issue.

Arming Armenia will simply lead to new tensions. We do not want this. We want peace. We want the war page to be closed. However, we see that both Armenia itself and its new patrons do not want this. They live with ideas of revenge, and Armenia is actually a source of threat to the region. The independent Armenian state is actually a fascist state. Because if this country has been led by proponents of fascist ideology for nearly 30 years, they have shaped this country the way they did. Now look, the racist and fascist statements of the first president of Armenia are as ugly as they are dangerous. He portrays ethnic cleansing as a source of pride, bragging about the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from their historical ancestral lands. This video, as they say, has now been made public. But, of course, they knew this in Armenia. Armenia’s allies and supporters, of course, knew and shared these views. The 30-year occupation policy against us is not simply a product of Armenia, but a joint product of Islamophobic, Azerbaijanophobic, racist, xenophobic circles, and representatives of foreign countries who are in solidarity with it. We are neighbors with such a fascist state, and the threat of fascism is not going away. Therefore, fascism must be destroyed. Either the Armenian leadership will destroy it or we will. We have no other choice. Again, 30 years of occupation, the suffering of our people, the Khojaly genocide, the ravaged and devastated Karabakh – all this is before our eyes. Who can guarantee that this will not happen again? No one! Because the first three leaders of Armenia are proponents of fascist ideology. The current leader of Armenia, as I said, now wants to make a dove of peace out of himself. But look, no one wants to recall his speeches in 2018-2019 now. Even its friends in France do not want to give it up. So this ideology lives there, and its carriers are not just the current Armenian opposition, but the Armenian government. I want to say again that we cannot just watch this as observers. Armenia must immediately stop arming. France and other countries that provide it with weapons must terminate and cancel these contracts. The weapons that have already been sent to Armenia must be returned. This is our condition. Let them take it as they please. I give my word, they know it, and those behind them know that if we say something, then we are already taking this issue very seriously.

I hope that all our conditions regarding the peace treaty will be accepted. Because there are no extraordinary issues in these conditions. The abolition of the Minsk Group, the amendment of the constitution – without these, a peace treaty is impossible. If Armenia does not need a peace treaty, we do not need it either. We can live and conduct our own policy without signing it. In other words, I would still advise the Armenian side to weigh everything up, including geopolitical changes in the world. Their close friends are being shamefully removed from the political scene. Yesterday, news came that Mr. Trudeau, a close friend of Armenia and Pashinyan, also had to resign. This country, which was very anti-Azerbaijani during and after the Second Karabakh War, is not far from France. As for France, what is happening on the political scene there now? Everyone can see that. Yesterday, the French president made further absurd accusations against Azerbaijan. It seems that Mr. Macron cannot live without Azerbaijan. He has some kind of mania and wants to blame all his sins on us. I think that if we have become so strong that we can interfere in the internal affairs of France and change something, we can simply be proud of it. In fact, this statement is an admission of his own helplessness. A president of a great state suffers from the actions of a country with a population of 10 million located far away in the Caucasus region. However, we have nothing to do with the internal affairs of France. Simply put, this was brought about by wrong approaches and irrelevant policies. In other words, Armenia should take this very seriously. The Soros era has ended in America as well. The Biden administration was, in fact, governed by the Soros method of governance. It is no coincidence that one of Biden’s last decisions was to present Soros with America’s highest award. In other words, these supporters of Soros are actually losing their positions. The Armenian leadership should take this into account. Let them take into account that their close ally in the Middle East, the Assad dictatorship, has already been consigned to the dustbin of history and this will continue, so they should take the right step. We, as Azerbaijan, are not a source of danger for them. We want peace and cooperation in the South Caucasus. They should not be in the way. They should not act as a geographical barrier between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. The Zangezur corridor must and will be opened. The sooner they understand this, the better it is. Why should we have to go to Nakhchivan, an integral part of Azerbaijan, through different ways? We should have a direct connection, and this connection does not question Armenia’s sovereignty. Simply put, they should fulfill the provisions of the 19 November Statement. Everything is explicitly stated there. We have been showing patience for more than four years. For more than four years, we have wanted this to be resolved through negotiations. How long will we have to wait and why should we wait? In other words, they should take all this into account. I once said that they should not upset us and understand that we are the ones who have the say here and that Azerbaijan is the leading economy, the leading military power and the leading state in the South Caucasus. In today’s world, the power factor is at the forefront and no one should forget this.

Vusal Matlab: Mr. President, I would like to ask a follow-up to what you said. Armenia’s arms race and the serious attempts to arm Armenia by some countries and forces certainly pose a serious threat to the security of the region. However, there is another issue that interests and worries us. The issue of our Great Return and reconstruction. Will these developments not hinder our great return? Will it not be delayed?

President Ilham Aliyev: Of course, it does hinder it to a certain extent. Because a lot of money is allocated for military and security issues. If it were not for Armenia’s armament policy, I can say that not 8.4, but perhaps 4 billion manats would have been enough for military and security issues, if we were not facing a potential threat. Therefore, of course, a part of this money would have gone to the restoration of Karabakh, a part would have gone to the development of other regions, and a part would have gone to social programs. However, despite this, the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur is one of the most important priorities for us, along with military issues. Next year, at least 4 billion manats will be allocated. But I think we can mobilize more. We have managed to return former IDPs to 10 settlements in three years, and this has already been reported in the media. More than 10,000 IDPs have already been provided with houses and are living there. In total, about 30,000 people live there and work in various positions, in construction, state affairs, and other areas.

Our plans for next year are to return former IDPs to about 20 more settlements. The names of those cities and villages have already been selected, and projects are underway. Construction work is currently underway in many villages and cities, and by the end of this year, former IDPs will be settled in about 30 settlements. We will probably complete the main infrastructure projects in a year or two. Most of the funds are going to these projects. Because more than 60 kilometers of tunnels, bridges, power plants, and reservoirs are under construction. We have already launched more than 30 hydroelectric power plants there, built railways. So, all this is the main financial burden. In about two to three years, the main infrastructure projects will be completed, and then even more will be channeled into the creation of the housing stock. But still, if we look at world history, we will see that no country that suffered from occupation and destruction has restored its territories at this pace and with this quality. So, we are showing both professionalism and a very serious approach here. It is not just about financial resources. That is, there may be resources, but you must have human potential. We have also invested heavily in personnel training in recent years, and our technical capabilities are also extensive. Most of the work carried out there is done by Azerbaijani companies. Turkish companies are in second place. They are mostly involved in tunnels, bridges, and railway projects. So, we have very serious technical potential, human potential, financial resources, and a well-thought-out policy. I must also note that the design and construction of all settlements meet the highest standards. Now, you can look at any settlement and see how comfortable the houses are, whether they are apartments or private houses, along with all the infrastructure and workplaces. Two industrial parks are already operating. Notice that the products of the industrial park created in the city of Aghdam are now exported abroad. The city was destroyed, but industrial enterprises are already operating here and exporting products abroad.

I said immediately after the war that we would turn Karabakh into a paradise. In fact, this place is already a paradise due to its natural structure and beauty. But with modern infrastructure, residential areas, workplaces, and comfort, this place will truly become one of the most beautiful places in the world. This is a very large geography. Both Karabakh and East Zangezur, and at the same time, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, which is not so far from it, should become a single large space in terms of economy, social, green energy, and security, while these are three regions in our geography. At the same time, these historically interconnected regions are currently developing on the basis of a single concept. For example, this year we are also starting to prepare the master plans of the cities of Nakhchivan and Ordubad. In the following years, we will start preparing the master plans of other cities in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. All settlements in Karabakh and East Zangezur are built based on a single master plan. This will serve as an example. Then we will apply this to other regions of our country. So governance, infrastructure, and green energy projects there will cover the entire country. These are our plans. I can, of course, speak in more detail, but I will limit myself to giving general figures, given the time constraints. But I think that Azerbaijani television and other media are covering the processes taking place there sufficiently. Of course, I would like them to cover them even more. Because something changes there every day, something is built every day, and former IDPs return there every week. Therefore, the more our media are interested in the processes taking place in that region and cover them, the better it will be.

Sanan Rzayev: Mr. President, this is a partial continuation of the topic that was picked up by colleagues and what you said about France. There is a really strange and amazing situation there. The speech of the President of France, which you are talking about, if very briefly. It turns out that all the problems of France come from Azerbaijan. This is surprising. Therefore, I would like to ask a few questions. First, as the head of state, taking into account what has been happening in Azerbaijani-French relations over the last few years, have we reached some limit of deterioration of these relations or is there more to come? This is one question. The second question: I would like you to explain this to us a little more broadly. You spoke about the reactions of the French President. Do you see, this may sounds a little odd, some kind of a personal factor in this issue, perhaps some personal reflections of the French President with regard to Azerbaijan? Because, you know, sometimes it is not quite clear what France’s surplus is from this situation, And the last question: because the history of Azerbaijani-French relations is so long, there have been ups and downs. Do you agree with the opinion that Azerbaijan has become, in a sense, an internal political agenda in France, i.e. a French politician has to speak out about Azerbaijan?

– Unfortunately, this is the case. I will start with the last question. If there is a consensus in French political circles, it is a consensus only on Azerbaijanophobia. Unfortunately, not only the incumbent government, but also those who have ambitions to come to power do not differ much from each other. It would be enough to recall the illegal trips to Karabakh back in the period when Russian peacekeepers were there. Those were the opponents of the current French President – the mayor of Paris, who, by the way, ran for election, the governor of the region where Paris is located, she was also a rival of President Macron in the elections, and Mr. Barnier, who briefly was in the post of Prime Minister recently. He also distinguished himself there. So they needed to make their mark. It is hard for me to say where the root of the matter lies, but there is probably some kind of synthesis. Islamophobia and xenophobia, in general, are distinctive features of the French political class. And not only that. By the way, anti-Semitism too – it is well known to everyone. Plus, there is Armenian influence, the Armenian lobby, and everyone wants to distinguish themselves in front of the Armenian communities and get some dividends, both now and in the future. And they realize that being in power may be short-term, in some cases even evanescent. So securing support for the future and say that “I am one of yours”, this factor is probably also present.

Many, including, I think, the leaders of the ruling class, perceived our Victory in 2020 as their own defeat. Although there was no reason to think so. But for some reason, as you have described it, they took it personally. I am saying this on the basis of my experience with representatives of France. Although I always tried to explain to them that this has nothing to do with you. In principle, we had nothing against you and did nothing. It was you who went against us. During the 44-day war, I don’t remember how many times, six or seven, I received calls from the French President, attempts to stop the liberation struggle. After that, there were attempts to threaten us, there were threats to recognize “Nagorno-Karabakh”. Now, when our relations have fallen below the basement floor, I can say this, but I answered that any country, it was after November 2020, which recognizes the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh”, will immediately receive a note from us on the severance of diplomatic relations. That was my answer. And immediately the topic of recognizing the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh” went off the agenda. They went in a different direction, recognized it through the Senate, through the Parliament, then they tried to justify themselves for a long time by saying that the authorities had nothing to do with that. In general, it is an old story. The second factor is personal perhaps, although I have never had any likes or dislikes in politics. What I thought, I always kept to myself and never even showed my attitude towards those who deserved it – I mean negative attitude. I think that another factor here is the political immaturity of the French leadership. I had the opportunity to work and communicate with three French presidents before Mr. Macron, and the relations between our countries have always developed very successfully. If we take the EU member states, those were probably the most active relations in that period before the current government – political, mutual visits, economic and cultural. We had twinning relations with 13 cities of France. There were so many cultural events.

But when we talk about political immaturity, we have to look at the biographies – the biography of President Chirac, the experience of his public work, work in the government, in the party, leading a city like Paris. The experience of President Sarkozy, who has also come a long way in state structures, reaching the post of one of the key ministers, the Minister of the Interior, which in France is much broader than in our understanding. Or President Hollande, who led a party, went all the way up to becoming a candidate and then President. And then you look at the biography of the current President. I don’t want to go any further into that. So, I think there has been an exaggeration of one’s own role and some kind of complete association of the country with oneself, which should not happen. The country is separate and the president is separate. If a country is great, any country, then the president should strive to be like it. If a country is backward and the president is kind of progressive, then he should pull the country up to his level. So these are the factors, I think. But again, if there is a personal factor, it was definitely not initiated by Azerbaijan.

Is there a limit to not falling below the basement floor? It is hard to say. I will tell you one more thing, which we have never talked about in principle, but I think it will help somehow get out of the crisis. Over the past few months, we have been receiving signals from representatives of the French government to establish contacts – I remember there have been three or four of them – from different personalities to our different representatives, and the answer has always been, “We are ready”. Yes, we are ready today, but we will not go anywhere, neither to Paris nor to Brussels. If you need to meet with us, you can meet with us here in Baku. But at some stage, there is a vacuum and silence again.

There was recently another diplomatic dispatch, let’s say a verbal one: to talk and discuss. Again, we are ready, we have nothing to dispute with them, we have no claims to this country. The main thing is that they do not touch us, do not interfere in our affairs and do not interfere in the affairs of the South Caucasus. This is already a demand we are articulating quite clearly. Because wherever the French authorities interfere, first of all, they fail shamefully, and secondly, they only introduce intrigue. Nothing but intrigue. There is no point in talking about Africa, everything is in plain sight, as they say. The same applies to the South Caucasus. In Azerbaijan, their presence is practically reduced to zero, except for some companies that have a long-term contract. And we always respect all our obligations, so we have never extrapolated political difficulties to the operations of companies. The French companies still operating here should not be blamed for having such a government. The attempts to destabilize Georgia are obvious. It is no secret that it was done so undiplomatically and publicly that it is even surprising for a country with such diplomatic traditions. And full control over Armenia is also a reality. But it is not going to work, and they have to realize that if they want some kind of presence in the South Caucasus. They have to talk to us. We will see. Anyway, I have revealed a little bit more than I usually do, but given your question and given that we didn’t go below the basement, I think it will be useful for everybody to have some new information.

Sanan Rzayev: Thank you.

Nigar Sabirgizi: Mr. President, my next question will be about relations with Iran. I believe that your views on this issue might be interesting to everyone. Recently, in the last few years, Iranian-Azerbaijani relations have been going through ups and downs. Sometimes this country exhibits incomprehensible behavior towards Azerbaijan, which causes certain tensions between the two countries. Just a few days ago, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan expressed its protest to the Iranian side regarding another manifestation of such behavior. I would like to know your assessment of the current Azerbaijani-Iranian relations and what policy you expect from the current Iranian leadership in the future?

President Ilham Aliyev: It is a bit early to talk about this. Because we have not had any serious contacts with the current Iranian leadership yet. There have been certain contacts between members of the government. They were more related to economic and transport issues – the issues that, in principle, are separate from our political agenda. We never mix them.

Again, the deterioration of our relations with the previous government was not our fault. I simply want to recall some points. After the end of the Second Karabakh War, when we secured visual observation of the Lachin road, we began to see that fuel trucks from Iran were regularly making trips to Karabakh from Armenia. I instructed my assistant, and he spoke to the then-Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan on the phone and asked him to stop this. We don’t want to make this public, so we are asking you to stop. This is not good, we are seeing this, and this is our territory. You are doing illegal things here. Unfortunately, this did not stop after that and only intensified. Then, as a second step, we invited the Iranian Ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and gave him a note of protest and made this public.

This was followed by both funny and sad developments. Fake Armenian license plates were pasted on Iranian fuel trucks, as if they were Armenian. But there were also Persian inscriptions on them. This surprised us very much. And we started investigating. We saw that the same license plate was attached to several vehicles, i.e. the number was the same, but the vehicles were different. In other words, this fraud was so sloppy that one is truly lost for words. After that, we stopped a vehicle, the drivers were stopped, and we saw that their travel documents state Stepanakert, Armenia. In other words, this was a clear disrespect for our territorial integrity and sovereignty.

After that, the well-known steps towards intimidation, exercises, statements and threats against us began. We also took commensurate steps. If any training, military training is held on our border, we did the same on this side of the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. In other words, we showed that we are not afraid of anyone and that we are the right side. At the same time, this was accompanied by a campaign of insults in the press. Because this, apparently, is the style of work of some ruling circles. In fact, insults are a symbol of powerlessness. If you cannot achieve something – I mean people who are rude – they resort to insults. The one using insults actually insults himself.

Then came the news of the settlement of the issue by Iran and other reports. Then an act of terror was committed against our embassy, it was an organized terrorist act. There were many factors that gave grounds to say this. First, for about 40 minutes, not a single police car approached the building although this was happening in the center of the capital. The person who committed the terror was declared mentally ill immediately, the next day. However, any medical examination takes several days. This person appeared in the press on the very day he committed the terror and gave interviews. Two years have passed since that incident. To this day, that person has not been made to undergo the sentence handed down in relation to him. All this shows that it was organized. It was a show of weakness, and the Azerbaijani side also took adequate steps. You know that we recalled all our embassy employees, and only when we were officially promised – the late Iranian Foreign Minister, Mr. Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash, came here and promised to me that the person would be sentenced to death – did we return the embassy employees. But they deceived us again. Because this death sentence was not executed, the case was sent back to court for investigation. In other words, this was an incomprehensible act at the state level, and we insist on our demands. We know that death sentences in Iran are pronounced for less serious crimes and are immediately executed. But here, two years later, not only has it not been carried out, the case has actually been sent back for further investigation.

So this is one side of the issue. It is difficult to analyze the relations with the new government because I have not personally met with the new President. If and when it happens, then I can talk about it.

As for the provincial mullah’s hateful attitude towards us, this is not the first time. That mullah from the city of Ardabil has repeatedly used insulting expressions against Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, including me. The question here is what the attitude of the person who appointed him to that position is. After all, he did not come and sit there on his own. We know very well who appointed him. What is his reaction, does he support this or not, and who will apologize to Azerbaijan? Will they apologize or not?

The regret in the statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry is not enough. There was an open insult: both the presidents of Türkiye and Azerbaijan, our peoples, and during a live broadcast at an official event. And only regret? This, of course, is unacceptable. Therefore, we believe that the provincial mullah should be punished. At the very least, he should be dismissed from his post and made to apologize to Azerbaijan. This is the point.

Nigar Sabirgizi: Thank you very much.

Guy Shawn: Mr. President, Azerbaijan has increased its gas exports to many countries in Europe – Italy, Greece, Hungary, and Türkiye. Could you tell us about your vision for Azerbaijan in helping to secure energy resources for Europe in the future?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, our gas exports are growing, and we are now expanding the geography of gas supplies using different infrastructure projects, the main one being the Southern Gas Corridor, but also extensions. Due to the new interconnectors, which have been inaugurated relatively recently in Europe, our access to different markets is possible.

In 2022, as you know, when the Russian-Ukrainian war led to disruption of Russian gas supplies to Europe, the European Commission turned to Azerbaijan, asking us to help. At that time, the President of the European Commission came to Baku, here exactly we were signing that declaration just outside this room. So we said, “Okay, we are ready to help you and to increase, to double our gas supply to Europe.” At that time, our gas supply to Europe was 7 billion cubic meters.

And we started to work on that. We started to invest and look for opportunities to move our gas through different interconnectors. Since then, the number of countries in Europe that are now recipients of our gas has grown, and now it’s equal to 10. So, in total, it’s 12 countries, and 10 of them are European, with eight out of the 10 being EU members. So, we expanded the geography, and increased the volume of gas. For many countries, members of the European Union, Azerbaijani gas now makes about half of their domestic consumption. This is really a serious support, which we demonstrate to our partners in Europe. Our future plans are to expand the geography. We are already in negotiations with some other European countries, which are close to those already receiving our gas. I think that is possible in the coming years.

But again, since 2022 until now, it has been a dramatic change. Because at that time, our gas exports were limited to Georgia, Türkiye, Greece, and Italy – that was it. Then, we added Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania, Serbia, North Macedonia, Slovakia, Croatia, and Hungary. All of this happened in a relatively short period of time. So, we have resources, because our proven resources are growing. Many years ago, they were estimated at the level of 2.6 trillion cubic meters, but now, with new discoveries and more to come, it will be more. This year, we hope to get the first gas from ACG, the so-called “Deep Gas” project, which will be a substantial contribution to overall gas production. We are planning to work with the partners in order to increase gas production from the Absheron field from 1.5 to 5 BCM, understanding that the main supply of gas will still be Shah Deniz, which will remain as it is; and many more promising projects like Karabakh, Babek, Asiman, and others. This will increase our potential.

So now, the main issue is how to get to new destinations. For that, there should be additional investments in Europe in order to expand the existing interconnectors or maybe to build more. Even now, with the coverage of 12 countries by pipeline gas, Azerbaijan, I think, is now one of the leading countries in the world with such a broad geography, and in Europe, also one of the leading countries with respect to geography. Because geography is as important as volume. Because for some countries, even 1 billion cubic meters makes a lot of difference. So, we treat our commitments with a high level of responsibility. Of course, in answering this question, I cannot avoid one issue that must also be addressed. We invest a lot, and we try to help the European Union cope with the shortage of gas. At the same time, we are facing a situation where European banks are no longer financing fossil fuel projects. On one hand, they ask us for additional supply. On the other hand, they deprive us of resources. For instance, the European Investment Bank has completely stopped financing fossil fuel projects. The EBRD, as far as I know, still has a very small share. If this continues, then there will be no means to invest, because in this business, you use your corporate financing for about 30%, but you borrow the rest of the money. So, where are we going to borrow the money from? Or Europeans want to build interconnectors between themselves? So, this is an issue, I think, that should be addressed, and the second, not the second, but another issue is the timetable for supplies. Because with the green transition, the share of fossil fuels in the European Union area will go down. So, what will happen? There are a lot of open issues, and we are dealing with them in regular consultations with European officials. If the European Union needs more gas from us, they should also do their homework. We are doing ours. They should do theirs.

Nigar Sabirgizi: Mr. President, your perspective on what is happening in the Middle East is interesting. 2024 was marked by wars in Gaza and Lebanon, Iran-Israel tensions, the overthrow of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria, and the current Turkish factor at play in the Middle East. In this regard, I would like to learn your views on what is happening in that region.

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, we are very happy that changes have taken place in Syria and, of course, with the relations between Türkiye and the new Syrian government. Because Syria is a country bordering Türkiye, and every country wants to see a stable situation beyond its borders. In particular, Türkiye, which is suffering from terrorism, PKK terrorism, rightly demands the elimination of terrorism on the other side of its borders, and not only demands it but is also achieving it. I have already expressed my views on this issue. Türkiye’s role in the development of Syria is, of course, very important. After the collapse of the Assad regime, I called President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and we congratulated each other on this occasion. I also stated that we are ready to stand by Türkiye and have already started doing so. With Türkiye’s support, the first aid convoy was sent. Because without Türkiye’s support, without its logistical support, this would not have been possible. Also, the dispatch of our Foreign Ministry delegation there was also done with the support of Türkiye. In other words, we want to make our contribution here to put an end to terrorism, at least on this border of Türkiye, and I believe this will be a very serious geopolitical change, leading to the establishment of peace, stability, and cooperation in a large geography. Of course, there should be no place for terrorism along any of Türkiye’s borders. As an ally of Türkiye, we always stand with them in any form, and the Turkish side knows this. Just as Türkiye is with us in any form and on every issue, so are we with it. Our Declaration on Allied Relations grows stronger with new elements every day. Returning to the question you just asked about D8, Türkiye was the one who supported us the most. Türkiye was the first to congratulate us. Therefore, whatever is in Türkiye’s interest, it is in our interest too. Our security is the same, our interests are the same, and our future is the same. Both in the Middle East and, at the same time, in Europe – we touched on this issue a little – a completely new situation is emerging, a strong Turkish factor will play a key role here. We are with Türkiye. In other words, our power will increase even more. The vast geography encompassing Europe, Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Caspian Basin is already a serious geopolitical factor in itself. Military power, political power, economic potential, unity, and today it is impossible to see countries so interconnected as Türkiye and Azerbaijan anywhere in the world. Therefore, we are very hopeful, and the changes in Syria make us very happy. First for Türkiye and secondly for ourselves. Because for 12 years, we have had no relations with Syria. Our embassy was withdrawn from there. During the Assad era, Syria always sided with Armenia. It was actually united with Armenia against us. It is enough to look at the letters Pashinyan sent to Assad, the official delegations he sent – the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Speaker of the Parliament, and his deputy. They considered Syria a close ally, and that has now ended.

Our position on the Israeli-Palestinian issue remains unchanged. We have always been in favor of the creation, i.e. the existence of two states. The creation of an independent Palestinian state will put an end to this conflict. I think everyone should understand this. As you know, we have been supporting the Palestinian state for many years – politically, morally, and materially – and this continues. The Palestinian embassy has been operating in Azerbaijan for many years. We have also opened a representative office in Palestine, and of course, the sooner this conflict ends and a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the better it will be for everyone. We wish for this, and we also take the activities of the Islamic League as a basis here. Because this is more of an issue for the Arab world, and the Arab League is the organization representing the Arab world, and whatever its position is, we share it. We have actively participated in all the events of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and will continue to do so. In other words, our position is completely clear.

Vafa Aghabalayeva: Mr. President, our world is changing, our cities are changing, and of course, the system of governance is changing. Azerbaijan is also a part of the world and, of course, is not left out of these processes. For example, heads of the executive authority are replaced by special representatives of the president, holdings are created to run large organizations from a single platform, etc. My question is related to your Order. What goal does the establishment of the Azerbaijan Transport and Communication Holding (AZCON) serve and, in general, what are your expectations from this institution?

President Ilham Aliyev: Over the past few years, a new model of governance has been applied to state-owned companies. Boards of directors have been created, state officials have been appointed to the positions of heads of boards of directors. Thus, the problems of state-owned companies were fully revealed. For many years, state-owned companies, unfortunately, were not only natural monopolies, but also loss-making companies. There were many reasons for that. The main reason was the flaws and violations in governance. To put an end to this, a decision has already been made by me, and a new governance model has been created in all companies – there are not many of them, there are about 10 state-owned companies – and we have immediately begun to see positive aspects of this. SOCAR, which was operating at a loss for many years and yet kept applying to the state budget is now operating at a profit. Azerbaijan Airlines, which was operating at a loss for many years and yet kept receiving subsidies from the state, is now operating at a profit, and if I am not mistaken, last year’s income was at the level of several hundred million manats. Now it will meet its own needs. The same holds true for the railway administration. Other companies that used to receive government aid for many years now operate with an income of approximately 100-150 million manats. So this was the first stage. That stage of consolidation and personnel reform has already ended. As for AZCON, its goal is to create the transport sector as a platform under a single umbrella. Because although the positive changes I mentioned in governance did take place, coordination between transport institutions was weak, and considering that our main source of income and one of the factors strengthening our political weight will be transport and connectivity in the coming years, of course, we had to create a fully transparent and coordinated mechanism here. There are many examples, for instance, related to freight transportation – for the Caspian Shipping Company, it is more profitable to transport one type of cargo, for the railway, it is more profitable to transport a different type of cargo. To what extent does the port play the role of an intermediary mechanism here? Therefore, the goal is to prioritize which cargo is transported and how it is transported based on the interests of the state. In parallel, the process of digitalization of the transport sector is underway. Necessary measures have been taken and instructions have been given in this direction, including the ability of the sender to constantly monitor his cargo during customs clearance, and artificial obstacles, violations, as well as natural delays, will be eliminated. Because we must make the East-West transport corridor more economically viable through the correct regulation of tariffs. We must also eliminate artificial obstacles so that cargo can be transported even faster.

As for tariffs, there is one tariff for the railway, one for the international port, and one for shipping, and there is a discrepancy between these tariffs. There are many other details that necessitated the creation of a unified system, and we have created it. I am sure that the institution to be formed will soon prove effective. In parallel, urban transport problems are also in sight. We once implemented a number of major projects to ease urban transport and reduce traffic jams. Many people may have forgotten about it now, the younger generation may not even know about that. There were so many problems in the past, even the number of circles people had to make to get from here to the city – the Mardakan roundabout, the Sabunchu roundabout, the Koroghlu roundabout, then the Surakhani roundabout, there traffic jams at every roundabout, the airport-city road had only four lanes, but it actually had three lanes. The second road, what we call a concrete road, did not exist at all. It would take time to list these. This is why a number of tunnels and road junctions were built in the past. But now we see that the number of vehicles is still increasing, people are buying more cars, and economic activity is increasing. Again, the city is beginning to choke on traffic jams. This is why this issue was highlighted as an assignment by me. The master plan has actually been prepared now. There are issues of coordination between bus transport and metro here. We have recently put several metro stations into operation. But this is not enough, and 10 new metro stations will be built on my instructions. Their locations have also been selected, and starting this year, investments will be made. At the same time, the first seven to eight projects have already been selected to implement new road infrastructure projects in Baku. International experts have been involved. Which roads should we give priority to? Sometimes a new road is opened, but it leads to an increase in traffic jams, not a decrease. In other words, international experience is very important here, and this issue will definitely be resolved.

Also, the process of replacing the city bus fleet with electric buses has also begun. We have already brought more than 150 new electric buses. At the same time, electric bus production will also begin in Azerbaijan this year. This work is underway. According to the information I have received, the first electric buses produced in Azerbaijan will be used in October-November, and this will have a very positive impact on the air in our city. Because we know that the biggest source of air pollution is vehicles, especially large vehicles.

Other projects are also underway. Just for your information, we are now installing electronic scales on our highways. We started this last year, and this process will be continued this year. Scales will be installed on all highways. Because what happens is that a new road is built, but then some business people load their trucks so much that they destroy the road. Therefore, after the first electronic scales were installed, this has already been stopped. Because large fines are applied. Now freight companies themselves measure the weight of the cargo in order to avoid fines.

Many innovations based on modern technologies are and will be implemented. Perhaps the Azerbaijani media should also cover this a bit more. Because these are issues that legitimately worry people. Therefore, we will put these things in order. It will probably take five years to build 10 stations. But it will take less to build roads. Naturally, the Azerbaijani public will be regularly updated about these issues.

Vusal Matlab: At the beginning of the interview, you mentioned that we are at the beginning of the formation of a new world order. We would like to know what possible impacts this order could have on the South Caucasus and what scenarios Azerbaijan is preparing for?

President Ilham Aliyev: In fact, we must be active participants in this process. We should not just wait to see how the new order will unfold. We must do our work and continue to implement our agenda. Because the South Caucasus is our region, and Azerbaijan, as the leading country in this area, certainly has a special weight from the perspective of responsibility. Therefore, we see the new order as a just order. If it can be expressed in one word, it should be justice, which actually aligns with the policy that Azerbaijan has pursued for many years. This is how we see it now: sovereignty, independence, non-interference in each other’s affairs, and not aggravating the internal situation of countries under various pretexts. All of this is, in fact, the line of our foreign policy. Azerbaijan has pursued this policy for many years. We do not interfere in anyone’s affairs; we focus on our own work. When someone approaches us, we strive not to leave those requests unanswered. With our policy and investments, we have effectively created a new transportation and energy map in the South Caucasus. One side of us stretches across the Caspian Sea to Central Asia, and the other to Europe. In this vast geography, Azerbaijan is effectively becoming an indispensable country. It is enough to simply look at the map for everyone to see that Azerbaijan, which seeks to connect Central Asia and the Western world, cannot be bypassed. They cannot achieve this without us, with modern infrastructure, stability, a well-thought-out policy, and openness to the world. In other words, we are contributing to the new world order with our actions because sometimes this may go unnoticed. But I know that Azerbaijan’s actions in recent years are being analyzed very thoroughly, very seriously. Because, in world history, there has been no second country that restored its territorial integrity by its own strength, at least if we look at the recent and mid-past. We have done this, despite all the pressures, threats, and dangers. The number of countries capable of pursuing an independent foreign policy is not that many. Look, now we return to Canada again. With one word from Trump, the Prime Minister of Canada resigned. After all, Canada produces 10 times more oil than Azerbaijan – 300 million tons, and its population is only 40 million. So, can 300 million tons of oil, even without other economic factors, be enough to sustain a population of 40 million? Look at how bad their economy is, that if America imposes additional tariffs on them, their economy will collapse. And when Mr. Trump says that Canada should be the 51st state and Mr. Trudeau should be the governor, of course, this can be considered trolling. But in fact, there might be some logic in these words. What I’m saying is, look at the European countries, how dependent they are on power centers and sometimes on other factors. Therefore, there are not many countries capable of conducting independent foreign policy. That is why our policy in this area justifiably increases the respect towards us, and I am confident that when the new world order fully takes shape, Azerbaijan’s position will be considered, at least in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region, and we must be prepared for that.

Of course, how this process will unfold on a global scale, I cannot say. Perhaps this still has not been fully defined, as they say. But this is undeniable, and I believe we will see this soon, and I have said this several times. If each country focuses on its internal affairs, there will be no war, no conflict, and no confrontation. Everyone should focus on their own business within their borders and not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries. Of course, such a world might seem fantastical. Historically, imperialist forces have approached this with the “divide and rule” principle, completely controlling colonies and stealing their resources to create states for themselves. But this must end, and the disgusting practice of colonialism must be brought to an end. I believe that this issue will also be considered in the new world order. However, I believe even more that the sovereignty of nations must be inviolable and protected, and no one should interfere in anyone else’s affairs. We have achieved this. No one can interfere in our affairs. Have there been attempts? Yes, there have been. Will there be? Probably. Have there been results? No, and there will not be. But many countries right in front of our eyes are subjected to foreign intervention, and this actually shakes the moral and genetic code of the countries. Weak countries are subjected to foreign values, negative values. When I say weak, a country cannot be weak. If the leaders are weak, then the country is considered weak. That is why we are prepared for this with our own agenda, and we have an agenda. Our policy already demonstrates this, and again, I say, our contribution to this matter will be significant.

Vafa Aghabalayeva: Mr. President, I believe this question will be relevant to the topic, so I would like to address it. A strange tendency has emerged; everyone is waiting for January 20 – Trump’s inauguration. They think that after that, certain processes will take place. In your interview with the “Rossiya Segodnya” agency, you mentioned that you see Trump in the same boat as us. Also, at the Shusha Media Forum, in response to one of the questions addressed to you, we heard positive messages about Trump, who was still a candidate at that time. What do you think, or let me phrase the question this way: Do you think Joe Biden has changed the world in such a way that Trump’s job will be difficult?

President Ilham Aliyev: It is possible. However, at the same time, Mr. Trump comes to power with a completely new agenda, and during his first term, there was no issue in U.S.-Azerbaijan relations. On the contrary, the relations were very positive, and we were able to make progress in many areas. The main mistake of the Biden administration regarding Azerbaijan was that it turned U.S.-Azerbaijan relations into a casualty of U.S.-Armenia relations. In other words, they approached Azerbaijan through the lens of the Armenia-Azerbaijan or U.S.-Armenia relations, and the good results achieved up until that point were overshadowed, which is the first point. Secondly, they demonstrated an unfair stance towards Azerbaijan, particularly regarding the Karabakh issue, and this was both an unjust and a position based on double standards. Because I have repeatedly told American representatives, and said it openly, even in the media: you support Ukraine’s territorial integrity with both hands, you provide weapons and billions of dollars. We have restored our territorial integrity, why do you want to punish us? Answer that. And there was no response. The answer is clear: it is double standards. At the same time, I believe one of the mistakes of the Biden administration was that it significantly undermined trust in America through its own actions. For example, if we return to the Afghanistan issue, Azerbaijan was one of the first countries to join the mission in Afghanistan, sending military contingents and increasing them multiple times. Azerbaijan also resolved critical transportation and logistics issues for the United States. Until they needed us, the section 907, sanction, was waived, but when we were no longer needed, it was applied. What does this mean? It has a name: ingratitude. This is ingratitude, and what trust can there be? What long-term cooperation can there be? As I mentioned earlier, Soros’ being awarded with this high honor tore away all the masks. This was the Soros government, both during Biden’s term and during the eight years before Trump, and precisely because of this, there has been no progress in our relations. We established the main serious cooperation platform with America during the Clinton and George Bush administrations, and this continued during Trump’s term. Therefore, there is hope. I said at the Shusha Forum, back in July—nobody knew who would win or lose, and those famous Trump-Biden debates hadn’t even been held yet—that, simply from Azerbaijan’s interests and as an individual, I expressed my position that Trump promotes the values shared by our society. Family values, moral values—he promotes these values. Just look at his family. Now, I don’t want to say anything about others’ families, but it has become so public now. Also, what can we call the Biden administration’s lying, making promises, then retracting them and acting as if nothing happened? What can this be called? That’s why not only Azerbaijani society but the hopes of all countries lie in the fact that this immorality, this lack of ethics will come to an end, and societies, such as Azerbaijan, which are based on traditional values, will be able to shake off these external influences. That’s the first point. The second is, as I have said, Mr. Trump sends very clear, direct messages with his statements. Now, it might not be possible to analyze all of them, but I can say that the vast majority of them are shared by Azerbaijani society. Therefore, hopes are high. That’s why I said that there is hope, there is great hope. This includes the possibility of advancing U.S.-Azerbaijan strategic relations. I believe that if both sides are interested, we can elevate U.S.-Azerbaijan relations to a strategic level.

Sanan Rzayev: Mr. President, I have a question about Azerbaijan’s relations with the European Union. History shows that these relations have not been homogeneous, with various moments of change. Last year, the composition of the European Parliament, which just prints resolutions on Azerbaijan en masse, changed. There is a relatively new composition of the European Commission, which includes some older members and some new ones. You have said a few words about that. There are fairly contradictory moments. On one hand, the European Union is our largest trade partner, meaning the member states of the European Union, but on the other hand, there is this so-called Peace Fund, through which they are planning to pump money for arms, or arms directly, to Armenia. Also, on the one hand, when answering the questions of my colleagues, you spoke about the energy sector and that we are supplying them with gas. They need gas. But on the other, there are, let’s say, representatives of the European Union, the so-called civilian mission, looking at our country through binoculars. All this is quite contradictory. I would like to know what your expectations this year are from the point of view of Azerbaijan and the European Union. What will outweigh – these negative aspects or the positive ones? And what is, in your opinion, the main antidote to this situation? Because there may be an impression that this fund, these so-called observers, they are just dragged here to spoil our relations with Brussels.

President Ilham Aliyev: It is difficult to say how our relations with the European Commission will develop. But I must say that last year was a year full of disappointments. Because it was last year that the European Union unequivocally took Armenia’s side in the normalization process. There are many facts, which you also know very well. Of course, the way the so-called observation mission of the European Union was extended did not strengthen, but on the contrary, undermined the trust. After all, when we demanded that it be agreed with us, it was not because we have some inflated ambitions, but simply because the very establishment of this mission and its sending to our border was agreed with us, personally with me, in Prague in October 2022. If we agreed then that it would be two months and 40 people, then that is how it should be. When I agree, even in words, I always stick to these agreements. But in this case, Europe felt that they had the right to violate these agreements. But then, without any notification, without any agreement with us, they not only extended this mission, they increased it and even invited a country that is not a member of the European Union, essentially undermining trust. And then these, as they say, shameful demonstrations of binocular actions, when they put on some semi-military gear, boots and walk around like some kind of fighters. I do not want to show them how fast they might run away from there if someone accidentally sneezes on Azerbaijani territory, but our hands are itching. This is why we told them to stop these binocular shows, and they seem to be doing without that. Although recently the President of a European country allowed himself the audacity to look at Azerbaijan through binoculars. But what didn’t he see here in Baku when he was here a week ago and asked for a meeting with me? If he needed to see something, I would have sent him to Karabakh and he would have looked at the mountains. But it is a demonstration, you know. It happens for a reason. It is an attitude. You look through binoculars as if at enemy. If this is how you treat Azerbaijan, then how else can we treat you? I am not even talking about the destructive role of the former High Representative for Foreign Affairs. But not only that. There have been a lot of disappointments.

Now. What happens next, I don’t know. The commission is new, although some characters are old. But still it is a new commission and what attitude to Azerbaijan and its national interests it will have, the same attitude will be to them. If it is normal and constructive, I think we will be able to return to a constructive direction. What the European Union achieved last year is that it was completely removed from the process of normalization of the Azerbaijani-Armenian track. Further, if there is a continuation of the process of stuffing Armenia with arms through the so-called Peace Foundation, there will be adequate actions from our side. I am not talking about the shameful behavior of the European Parliament. By the way, the new composition does not differ much from the old one. The same Azerbaijanophobia and the same unmotivated aggression. We do not remember them at all, neither about this European Parliament nor about its deputies, we do not even know who these people are. But they made the fight against Azerbaijan the meaning of their lives. I am not even talking about the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, which discriminated against us literally three months after we restored our sovereignty, and that was exactly why. If, as they say, they have done so for imaginary violations of human rights, they could have done that for 20 years. Why didn’t they do that? So that is the reason. I once noted that we have moved too big blocks, maybe even bigger blocks than we may realize. In this case, it is not a purely local conflict that was resolved against the wishes of many Europeans, and not just Europeans. They wanted to keep us dependent, to come here, to lecture us, to participate, to travel, to monitor us. We deprived them of all this.

But we are offering normal relations: let’s cooperate normally and bilaterally. We do not depend on you, we do not expect anything from you, we do not break into your family, especially since you will never accept a country with a Muslim population, frankly speaking. So let’s be good neighbors, let’s cooperate, please, trade, sell, buy, acquire technologies. Unfortunately, all their activities have led to the fact that we have curtailed all programs with the EU. All twinning programs have been curtailed, all EU grants have been frozen, those that were legal. There are partly illegal ones, money is brought here across the border, mainly through Georgia, again through the structures that are handy to Soros, but this is no longer the case, and our law enforcement agencies can track all that. As for legal grants – we refused, because they were aimed at creating their own platforms on our territory with far-reaching plans, mainly focused on young people. Unfortunately, we see that some representatives of Azerbaijani youth have taken the path of betrayal, pure betrayal, collaboration with Armenians – this is also a result of brainwashing through these so-called grant programs funded by NED (American National Endowment for Democracy) and EED (European Endowment for Democracy). Even here you see that it is a clone, the name is the same, with National here and European there. This is what they have achieved. And they will continue, but an even higher wall will be built. So how will they implement their policy of rapprochement with Central Asian countries. How? Will they communicate through Russia? I doubt it. Through Iran perhaps? I also doubt it. Will they dig a tunnel under Azerbaijan? Probably not either. Therefore, they should just be sober about it and appreciate Azerbaijan as a reliable partner, which has never done anything bad to Europe or any European country. It only responded and will continue to respond. Good for good and evil for evil, so to speak.

Nigar Sabirgizi: Mr. President, if I may, I would like to ask a slightly different question. You mentioned earlier that no one can interfere in our affairs. Of course, it is an undeniable fact that, thanks to your determination, Azerbaijan has become a power not only in our region but also globally. As you mentioned earlier, Macron cannot live without Azerbaijan; he sees Azerbaijan as a power and accuses us of interfering in France’s internal affairs. Or, just a few days ago, with the well-known plane incident, the Russian President apologized to Azerbaijan. This was the first time the Russian state has apologized to another country. Many did not believe this would happen, but it did. And all these events show that Azerbaijan is a strong state, and they understand they must reckon with us. What does it feel like to be the President of a geographically small but victorious and strong country?

President Ilham Aliyev: How should I put it? First of all, it is a great responsibility. First and foremost, I approach my duty in this way: every day, every hour, day and night. Secondly, it is a great honor. Of course, I have been especially happy lately. For the past four years, my life has been completely different. All of our lives are different. We all live, wake up, and travel abroad with a completely different mindset. To live, work, and engage in international contacts as a representative, especially the leader, of a victorious country is a completely different feeling. Considering that for 17 years, we were in a completely different situation—despite being in the right, we were considered wrong. During these 17 years, there were many moments that remained out of the public eye, moments that deeply angered, saddened, and hurt. Injustice—because, how can I put it, the greatest injustice is injustice itself.

Today, the foundation of progress in every field and aspect lies in positive emotions, good spirits, the comfort of our society, and a sense of self-confidence. I know that the Azerbaijani people stand behind me. The Azerbaijani people also know that I stand behind them—this is a unique feeling. Many may not have experienced this, especially as someone who has led the country during two different periods, which perhaps makes it a unique experience. Even though four years have passed, it is still difficult to fully comprehend. I have visited the liberated territories perhaps more than 100 times, and every time I go, I say the same words to myself, share the same joy. It feels as if I am there for the first time. Just as you feel, I feel the same. Of course, there is a sense of responsibility and pride. We live in a country where, first and foremost, we can take pride in our nation and our people.

Nigar Sabirgizi: Thank you very much.

Vafa Aghabalayeva: Mr. President, I recently came across an interview you gave in the early years of your presidency. In that interview, you mentioned a sentence: When I came to power, I thought there was indeed justice and law in the world, and that they were functioning, but over time, I realized that they don’t work. I would like to touch on a point—under your leadership, as the state of Azerbaijan, we have always stood by small states and island nations. Azerbaijani television channels have filmed in these areas. Despite large media entities remaining silent, not speaking, or hiding the truth, Azerbaijani television channels are filming in countries in West Africa, in islands, in Corsica, and New Caledonia, which have been destroyed by neocolonial politics. The representatives of the ordinary people—at least from what I have heard—say they thank the state of Azerbaijan and its leader. Believe me, every one of them knows you. Now, my question is, regarding neocolonial politics, what will our goals be in the next phase, and will we lead this mission?

President Ilham Aliyev: Yes, this will continue. Azerbaijani society has already put forward its position, and the activities of the Baku Initiative Group are expanding and growing year by year. Again, I say, if this process began for certain reasons, today it has already become a part of our lives. And especially meeting with the representatives of these regions, listening to their problems in their own words, and seeing in their eyes the longing and exhausted hopes is both difficult and very familiar. Because we were in a very similar situation for many years. During the period when we were not independent, we lived with a passion for independence, at least the majority of our society did. We gained independence and were immediately subjected to occupation, even before that. This injustice was a part of our lives, and we freed ourselves from this injustice with the will of our people. However, these peoples practically do not have access to any mass media outlets. They are threatened, and injustice against them has become a common reality. The number of sides and organizations willing to defend them is very small. As I have said before, no one wants trouble, and no one wants to confront the great powers – at least, those considering themselves as such. But we are doing it, and we will continue to do so. As long as this colonialist practice persists, we will stand by those peoples. The Azerbaijani society now considers this a moral duty, and as you mentioned, when our television channels visit those regions and witness the conditions of those people firsthand, they once again see this bitter reality.

To be honest, even I wasn’t very aware of these regions about ten years ago. However, the recent hurricane and the information that came to light as a result deeply shocked me. Who would have thought that in an area considered part of France, 70-75% of the population lives in poverty? Why should this happen in France? The President of France goes there and says that without France, you would live 10,000 times worse. How much worse can it get? Seventy-five percent living in poverty, 30-40% of housing stock dilapidated and in hazardous condition. If this is France, then it turns out that France is a poor country. Keeping that region as a strategic point, exploiting its natural resources, oppressing its people, subjecting them to assimilation, and depriving them of their identity, language, and culture is barbaric. This brings no honor to any country.

Until recent years, all this was covered up. No one talked about it, and no one invited people from those regions anywhere. When justified protests began there, look at how brutally France suppressed them—13 people were killed, and 1,000 were arrested. They were taken from there to main areas of France. Therefore, as a state, we certainly express our position. But our non-governmental organizations must, of course, continue this work.

Guy Shawn: Mr. President, may I ask you just one more question in English? Thank you. You spoke about the value of countries minding their own business. We have also seen some indications of what a future Trump administration might do in terms of foreign policy. Do you think this means that globalization, as we understood it, has had its day at this point?

President Ilham Aliyev: I think even before that, if you notice the last several years, we don’t hear a lot about globalization. Maybe ten to fifteen years ago, it was a kind of trend, but it didn’t work. Because many countries were opposing it. For many countries, it was not clear what it means. Globalization means more trade, or globalization means a unification of all into one substance – if I may use this word? So we’ve always been against it, and we have been very vocal. Even during the times when globalization was considered the main trend of Western politics, but even before when President Trump was elected, this issue more or less was not on top of the agenda. I am sure that it will be completely eliminated because it didn’t work. Many people did not even understand what it meant. It was used as a tool for penetration and establishing platforms for domination, and actually for brainwashing the younger generation. Because the main target of globalization was the younger generation. Because that was a calculated approach in order to make them so-called “people of the world.” People without culture, without nationality, without national identity, without national pride would just be kind of robots in the hands of those who have a remote control. So I am sure it is done already; it is finished.

Guy Shawn: Thank you, Mr. President.

Vusal Matlab: Mr. President, we have been working for almost three hours now. If our colleagues do not object, let’s consider this the final question. In fact, perhaps there is a symbolic meaning in this topic being the last one. We have successfully completed the first mission, which was the liberation of our lands, and we are now working on the second mission – the Great Return and reconstruction. You have repeatedly mentioned that we cannot excessively exploit this Victory, that we cannot live in the euphoria of this Victory. Now, it seems we are facing the third mission. This is about the return of the Western Azerbaijanis to their ancestral lands. Under the current circumstances, how realistic do these prospects appear?

President Ilham Aliyev: You know, it depends on us. The more active we are, the more promising the prospects will be. Naturally, during the period of occupation of Karabakh, we could not be actively engaged in this issue. However, as early as 10 years ago, I already brought this topic to the political agenda, and upon my recommendation, Azerbaijani scholars began to create scientific works on the subject. A major scientific work was created on the Irevan Khanate, as well as studies on the past life of Western Azerbaijanis, their settlement there, and the printing of historical maps. We were already doing this at that time because it was our rightful demand. But again, I must say, everything has its sequence, and now the time has come for us to seriously engage with this issue. First of all, several public organizations from Western Azerbaijan operating in Azerbaijan united within a single organization. The Western Azerbaijan Community and its activities have further improved, including its international activities, and it has established contacts with many international organizations. This issue has now been placed on the international agenda because it is important. Both the international lexicon and the international agenda have now included this issue. Going forward, of course, the activities of both non-governmental organizations and the state will be aimed at enabling the people of Western Azerbaijan to return to their ancestral lands, to the villages and cities where they lived, and to settle there. This is a demand that fully aligns with international norms and principles.

Particularly considering that the current territory of Armenia essentially includes the historical lands that were predominantly inhabited by Azerbaijanis, today we assert that 300,000 Western Azerbaijanis should return to those regions. However, the total number of those who have been displaced from that region, and who are now living in various parts of Azerbaijan, along with their descendants, is several times greater than 300,000. Take a look at the maps from the 19th century, from the Russian Empire. All the toponyms there are of Azerbaijani origin, as well as the maps compiled by the Russian Empire in the early 20th century. The names of all the cities are of Azerbaijani origin. You will not see a lake named “Lake Sevan” there; It is written as Lake Goycha. When we say that this is our historical land, we are stating the truth. Even in the recent speech of the first fascist president of Armenia, recently published in the media, he admits that Azerbaijanis were the majority in three regions. Azerbaijanis constituted the majority in Zangezur. Yes. Not just a majority, but there were villages composed entirely of Azerbaijanis. In the 20th century, we faced deportation three times, and each time, these deportations led to serious consequences. In November 1920, West Zangezur was separated from Azerbaijan and annexed to Armenia. Two years before that, unfortunately, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic gave away the city of Irevan to Armenia. Following this, our people endured tremendous suffering. Therefore, the time has come for Armenia to create the conditions for Western Azerbaijanis to return to their ancestral lands. Of course, we expect a clear and legally sound position from the Armenian leadership on this matter. For now, they prefer to remain silent, even though we have raised this issue multiple times and await a concrete response from them. When and under what conditions will Azerbaijanis be able to return to those regions? Particularly considering that the majority of the villages where Azerbaijanis lived are now completely empty—no one lives there. Returning to those areas would not pose a significant problem, as there would be no need to relocate anyone. All that is required is a guarantee of safety, recognition of their right to live there, and the creation of conditions for their activity. This is our demand, and I am hopeful that the day will come when Western Azerbaijanis will return to their native lands.

I believe it would be appropriate for Armenia’s Prime Minister to meet with representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community. To my knowledge, they are even ready to travel to Yerevan. He should meet them, hear their concerns, and listen to them. These people were unjustly expelled from those lands. They have every right to return. If this does not happen, then what kind of European democracy can we speak of? Armenia portrays itself as a country pursuing the path of European democracy. Let them demonstrate this visibly. At the same time, I believe that the OSCE should also express its position on this issue. We expect a stance from the European Commission as well. Ignoring this matter is not the right step. This is a serious problem. It is about restoring the rights of hundreds of thousands of people. This is a human rights issue, a matter of justice. At the same time, it will also show that the current Armenian leadership is not a fascist, as the previous three presidents were fascists. Their statements, actions, participation of all three in the Khojaly genocide, and numerous other proofs confirm this.

If the current Prime Minister is a democrat and a friend of France’s President Macron, who is said to be a “founder of European democracy,” let him demonstrate it by allowing this. Our request is exactly this, and demanding it does not mean claiming any territory. It’s about approaching this from the perspective of human rights, and we will not remove this issue from the agenda. Although we have such proposals. However, let everyone know, both in Armenia and those behind it, that this issue will not be excluded from the agenda until Azerbaijanis can settle in Western Azerbaijan, including in West Zangezur, under secure conditions.