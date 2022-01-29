Azerbaijan preparing proposals for Karabakh restoration for 2023-2026

BAKU: Azerbaijan will prepare proposals for restoration and reconstruction work in Karabakh, which will cover 2023-2026. This was reflected in the order signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov on the preparation of the draft state budget of Azerbaijan for 2023, as well as the concept of the country’s economic and social development and medium-term forecasts.

“The relevant central, local executive authorities of Azerbaijan and other state bodies must submit proposals to the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Finance by March 1, 2022, on the funds necessary to carry out restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories in the period from 2023 to 2026,” reads the order.