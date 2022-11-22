Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Main Menu

Azerbaijan exempts Pak rice from customs duty

| November 22, 2022

DNA

BAKU: Rice imported from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan is exempted from a 15 percent import customs duty, Azerbaijani media reported on Tuesday.

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted the relevant decision in this regard. Rice from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with the same origin is exempted from import customs duty until December 31, 2027.

Both Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy excellent brotherly relations. Both countries support each other on various regional as well international forums.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov in his Tweet termed the decision very important. He said  it would give considerable boost to trade and economic activity between the  two countries. 

CENTRAL ASIA, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

Azerbaijan exempts Pak rice from customs duty

DNA BAKU: Rice imported from the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Azerbaijan is exempted fromRead More

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Elected President

DNA Astana, Nov 21 – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has won the presidential election in Kazakhstan afterRead More

Comments are Closed