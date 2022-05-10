Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Azerbaijan embassy in Pakistan pays respects to national leader

| May 10, 2022
FSYPu2KXsAAz48k

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov and the Staff of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Pakistan lays flowers in front of the bust of Heydar Aliyev, National Leader of Azerbaijan at the Embassy and commemorated him on his 99th birth anniversary.

