Azerbaijan Defence Minister meets PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD, JAN 24 /DNA/ – Vugar Mustafayev, Minister of Defence Industry of Republic of Azerbaijan called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on 24 January, 2025. During the meeting, both sides expressed their shared commitment to strengthen and diversify relations between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction at the current trajectory of their bilateral cooperation, in all areas of mutual interest, particularly in trade, energy, investment and defense sectors.

Minister for Defence Industry of Azerbaijan thanked the Prime Minister for the warm hospitality extended by Pakistan to him and his delegation.

Minister Vugar Mustafayev is visiting Pakistan to Co-Chair the 8th Session of Joint Ministerial Commission between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, being held on 23-24 January 2025 in Islamabad.