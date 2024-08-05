Australian, Malaysia and Brunei envoys honored

ISLAMABAD, AUG 5 /DNA/ – Olympian M. Usman, Coach and Commandant of the Pakistan hockey team camp presenting souvenirs to High Commissioner of Australia Neil Hawkins, High Commissioner of Brunei Kamal Ahmad and High Commissioner of Malaysia Dato Azhar Mazlan during a practice session of the Rising Stars Hockey Club.

These diplomats are the active members of the Rising Stars Hockey Club. President Rising Stars Hockey Club Mehmood Ahmed and Secretary Rising Stars Hockey Club Sohail Janjua, senior players Ansar Bhatti, Asif Bhatti, Khyber Ali, Zia Shah, Imran were also present on the occasion. Pakistan team will leave for to take part in the Asian champion trophy.=DNA