Australia wins first T20 World Cup title with emphatic victory over New Zealand

DUBAI, NOV 14: Australia won its first T20 World Cup title after beating New Zealand by eight wickets in the final on Sunday. In what was an Oceanic clash, Australia looked to be cruising to the 173 target set by New Zealand — a score bolstered by a blistering 85 by captain Kane Williamson — with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh looking comfortable at the crease.

A wicket to Warner gave New Zealand hope, but the bludgeoning power of Marsh helped propel Australia to its target.

With New Zealand looking rattled and some excellent batting on display, Australia was able to comfortably claim its first title in cricket’s short format.