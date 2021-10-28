Aus vs SL: Mitchell Starc a doubt for Sri Lanka clash after being hit by ball
Australia paceman Mitchell Starc is being monitored by medical staff after being hit by a ball just above his knee during training ahead of their T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka, the team said on Thursday.
Left-armer Starc was struck by a return ball when bowling at practice earlier this week but he trained on Wednesday.
He had not been ruled out of the Sri Lanka game, which starts at 7pm in Dubai, a team spokesman said.
Video posted in Australian media on Thursday showed Starc grimacing and hobbling away from a net session.
If Starc proves unfit to play, Australia have Kane Richardson in reserve should selectors opt to stick with pace or Ashton Agar if they decide to pick a second specialist spinner.
Starc, one of cricket’s premier white-ball quicks, took two wickets in Australia’s opening win over South Africa on Saturday.
Aaron Finch-captained Australia are bidding for their first T20 World Cup title.
