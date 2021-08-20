Asim Iftikhar appointed new FO spokesperson

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD, AUG 20 /DNA/ – Senior diplomat Asim Iftikhar Ahmad has been appointed as new spokesperson of the Foreign Office.

Asim Ahmad has replaced Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, who will assume the responsibilities of Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Australia.

A career diplomat, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad recently was serving as ambassador to Thailand (June 2017 – July 2021), and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP).

Having joined Foreign Service of Pakistan in 1993, Asim has held various positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in Pakistan missions abroad, including as Director General (United Nations), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Pakistan’s Political Coordinator in the United Nations Security Council, and Deputy Chef de Cabinet of the President of the 64th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Asim has represented Pakistan at the United Nations Security Council, General Assembly, the Peace-building Commission and the Human Rights Council besides various international and regional organizations including the OIC, NAM, the African Union, ASEM and ARF.