Ashrafi for highlighting women, minority rights in Friday sermons

ISLAMABAD, 14 Oct 2021(DNA) : Special Representative to the Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East, Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, on Thursday urged Ulema and prayer leaders to highlight the rights of women and minorities in light of the Seerat un Nabi (Teaching of Holy Prophet (PBUH) in their respective Friday sermons.

The across country prayer leaders in their Friday sermons would appraise

especially the youth that the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) had stressed upon ensuring the rights of minorities and women, said a news release issued here.

Every Muslim should follow the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and

the golden principles of the Islam, it added.