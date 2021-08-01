Asad urges masses to follow SOPs

Warns that the Indian variant spreads very fast

Zubair Ahmad

ISLAMABAD: Planning Minister Asad Umar has urged people to strictly follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and get vaccinated at the earliest to contain spread of the Indian variant of COVID-19.

Addressing a news conference along with Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan in Islamabad on Sunday, he said the Indian variant spreads very fast. He said the government is arranging vaccines to protect the people from the coronavirus.

Asad Umar said the government has been successful to combat the previous waves of coronavirus and now we will be able to protect our people from the current wave and without affecting their employment.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan asked the citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent the disease in the wake of sudden increase in the number of infections in the country.

Dr. Faisal said that that this disease expansion had caused a burden on the country’s health system as Covid cases were jumping up for the past few weeks.

He said that the number of confirmed Corona cases was increasing while the rising trend was also observed in a number of critical patients admitted in hospitals across the country. He added daily reported cases figure was also high in Karachi.

He said that keeping in view the disease risk the government will take effective steps to protect its citizens. He said that this time is not of any complacency rather strict compliance of SOPs.