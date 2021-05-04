Artwork in full swing on underpasses, bridges to enhance beauty of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, MAY 4 (DNA) – According to the Chairman CDA Instructions, artwork and telegraphy work is in full swing in the underpasses and bridges to further enhance the natural beauty of Islamabad.

7th Avenue’s bridges and underpasses and three underpasses on Shaheed Millat road the artwork and calligraphy have been beautified. In addition, a beautiful specimen of truck art has been designed on the pedestrian bridge near I-8. has been added to.

Students from colleges and universities affiliated to the University who are learning and specializing in this art have specially participated. Special attention is being paid to clean and restore illegal wall chalking and pamphlets at important Markaz.=DNA

