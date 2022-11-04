Arrests and tear gas as protests against Imran’s attempted assassination turn violent in Faizabad
Arrests and tear gas as protests against Imran’s attempted assassination turn violent in Faizabad. Protesters burn tyres outside Governor House Lahore; PTI chief to address nation shortly; 1 killed, Imran among 14 injured in yesterday’s gun attack in Wazirabad.
