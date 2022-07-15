Army troops rendering great sacrifices for motherland: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 15 (DNA): Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to the martyred Lieutenant Colonel Laiq Baig, saying that the officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army were rendering great sacrifices for the motherland.

Lt Col Laiq Baig, who was abducted on the night between July 12 and 13 while returning from Quetta, was shot dead while two terrorists were also killed in a rescue operation.

The prime minister said the sacrifice of Lt Col Laiq Baig would not go in vain and the terrorists would be taken to task.

He said the entire nation was determined to eliminate terrorism from the country.

PM Sharif extended condolences to the family of Lt Col Laiq Baig and prayed for the departed soul of the martyred to rest in peace.