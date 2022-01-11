Army chief reviews evolving regional security situation

RAWALPINDI, JAN 11 /DNA/ – 246th Corps Commanders’ Conference was held at GHQ. General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the conference. Forum took comprehensive review of the security situation with particular focus on Border Management and Internal Security.

The participants were apprised on the progress and achievements of Operation Radd ul Fassad in detail.COAS appreciated the efforts of formations involved in relief operations to mitigate challenges of people affected due to snow storm in Murree and heavy rainfalls in Balochistan.

Expressing satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations, COAS emphasised continued mission oriented training to ensure combat readiness in the face of emerging threats/ challenges.