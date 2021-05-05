Army Chief meets Saudi CGS

RIYADH: General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) called on His Excellency Lieutenant General Fayyad Al-Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff (CGS), Saudi Armed Forces at Riyadh, on Wednesday.

According to a statement from Inter Services Oublic Relation (ISPRR), matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including Afghan Peace Process, defence & security and military to military cooperation were discussed during the meeting. Chief of Army Staff emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two Armed Forces and said that Pakistan-KSA cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

CGS KSA thanked the Chief of Army Staff for his sentiments and assured of full cooperation and support from KSA in all initiatives aimed at improving regional cooperation, peace and stability.

Following the visit of COAS, Prime Minister Imran Khan will also leave for Saudi Arabia this week. Special Representative of the PM on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said that PM Imran Khan would leave for Saudi Arabia on May 7 (Friday) on the invitation of Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman.