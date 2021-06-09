Army chief lauds business community for economic uplift of Pakistan
DNA
RAWALPINDI, JUN 9 – Members Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).
During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment discussed.
COAS appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support.
The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role and sacrifices in provision of secure enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.
Related News
Ambassador of Nepal calls on Foreign Minister Qureshi
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 – Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi received the Ambassador of Nepal,Read More
German ambassador lauds PTI’s govt efforts for development of Gilgit Baltistan
DNA ISLAMABAD, JUN 9 – Ambassador of Germany to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on FederalRead More
Comments are Closed