Army chief lauds business community for economic uplift of Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, JUN 9 – Members Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS).

During the meeting, FPCCI’s role in the development of commercial and industrial hubs in Pakistan as well as evolving regional economic environment discussed.

COAS appreciated role of business community in economic uplift of Pakistan and affirmed Pakistan Army’s complete support.

The delegation acknowledged Pakistan Army’s role and sacrifices in provision of secure enabling environment for economic prosperity in Pakistan.