Army Chief briefed on latest situation along LOC during visit to Padhar Sector

RAWALPINDI, APR 30 /DNA/ – General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited front line troops in Padhar Sector. COAS was briefed on the latest situation along LOC and operational readiness of the formation.

COAS interacted with officers and men, had Iftar with them. While interacting with the troops, COAS appreciated them for their high state of morale and professional excellence in performance of sacred duty in defence of motherland. Earlier, on arrival, Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Corps Commander, received COAS.