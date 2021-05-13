Approval granted: Shehbaz Sharif’s name added to ECL
ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has been directed to add PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif to the Exit Control List (ECL) after the approval from the Federal Cabinet on Thursday.
According to Ministry of Interior sources, a notification related to the decision will be issued tomorrow.
Sources had earlier told Geo News that the ministers gave go ahead through a circulation summary on the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
A sub-committee of the federal cabinet had recommended including Shahbaz Sharif to the ECL.
Addressing a press conference in Islamabad to announce the development on Wednesday, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rasheed had said that the PML-N president may petition for a review of the decision within 15 days.
He had said the ministry will make a decision within 90 days of receiving a request for review, adding that the PML-N leader may appear in person, if he so wishes, to make the request.
Speaking in greater detail about Shahbaz’s name being placed on a “blacklist”, Rasheed had said that it was not the case at all.
“The court’s decision came with regard to a blacklist. Shahbaz Sharif was not on a blacklist. He was […] under an order of May 7, 2021,” he said, without elaborating any further.
