Anti-polio campaign to begin in Sindh and Balochistan from tomorrow
Anti-polio campaign of varied duration begins in Sindh and Balochistan from tomorrow.
In Sindh, 9.4 million children up to five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during a week-long drive.
Similarly, around 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in 34 district of Balochistan during five day campaign.
For this purpose, more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted.
