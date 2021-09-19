Sunday, September 19, 2021
Anti-polio campaign to begin in Sindh and Balochistan from tomorrow

| September 19, 2021

Anti-polio campaign of varied duration begins in Sindh and Balochistan from tomorrow.

In Sindh, 9.4 million children up to five years age will be administered anti-polio vaccine during a week-long drive.

Similarly, around 2.5 million children up to five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in 34 district of Balochistan during five day campaign. 

For this purpose, more than eleven thousand teams have been constituted.

