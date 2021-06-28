Another secondary care hospital required in Federal capital: Dr. Faisal

Islamabad : Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Faisal Sultan has urged the people to strictly follow the SOPs to control the spread of Covid-19.

Talking to media during his visit to various hospitals of Islamabad today (Monday), he said that SOPs ae not being followed in letter and spirit.

Dr Faisal Sultan said providing a best medical facility to the people is the government’s foremost priority. He said that steps are being taken to provide facilities to the patients in various hospitals.

The SAPM said that vaccination against Coronavirus is continuing; therefore people should get them vaccinated.

Talking about the health facilities, he said that in order to avoid rush of patients another secondary care hospital is required in the capital.