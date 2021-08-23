Amir Shehzad greeted as new CDA director sports
By our special correspondent
ISLAMABAD, Aug 23: Officials and members of Capital Development Authority (CDA) cricket team have welcomed the appointment of Amir Shehzad as new Director Sports and Culture CDA.
While congratulating Amir on his taking over as new CDA sports head they hoped that under his patronage sports and cricket will further flourish in the organization.
Those greeting new CDA sports chief included Ch. Shehzad , assistant Director Sports and Culture, Manager CDA cricket team Zakaullah Khan and Shiraz Khan, Head Coach CDA cricket team.
