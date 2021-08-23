Monday, August 23, 2021
Main Menu

Amir Shehzad greeted as new CDA director sports

| August 23, 2021

By our special correspondent
ISLAMABAD, Aug 23: Officials and members of Capital Development Authority (CDA) cricket team have welcomed  the appointment of Amir Shehzad as new Director Sports and Culture CDA.
While congratulating Amir on his taking over as new CDA sports head they hoped that under his patronage sports and cricket will further flourish in the organization. 
Those greeting new CDA sports chief included Ch. Shehzad , assistant Director Sports and Culture, Manager CDA cricket team Zakaullah Khan and Shiraz Khan, Head Coach CDA cricket team.

PAKISTAN, SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Marriyum Aurangzeb says EVMs, PMDA both “unconstitutional”

ISLAMABAD /DNA/ – PML-N’s spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb has termed the election reforms introduced by PrimeRead More

Punjab govt decides to ban entry of TikTokers, YouTubers in parks

LAHORE: /DNA/ – The Punjab government has decided to ban the entry of TikTokers andRead More

Comments are Closed