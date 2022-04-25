Ambassador Zahoor Ahmed meets board members of SAIA

ISLAMABAD, APR 25 /DNA/ – Ambassador Zahoor Ahmed had a meeting with board members of the Stockholm Association of International Affairs (SAIA). During the meeting, the board members were briefed about Pakistan’s overall foreign policy, its rich culture, unique heritage and beautiful landscapes.

Speaking on the occasion, the Ambassador said that we value our relationship with the Sweden and would like to further strengthen relations with the Nordic country in all spheres, especially political, defence, trade, economic, educational and technical cooperation. He added that Pakistan is home to the World’s oldest civilizations including Mohen-jo-Daro, Harappa and the Buddhist heritage in Taxila and elsewhere. The Ambassador said that Pakistan is predominantly a Muslim country, but the constitution guarantees equal rights for all its citizens, including the followers of other religions like Hinduism, Christianity, Sikhism, Buddhism, Jainism, Kalash and Zoroastrianism.

The Ambassador said that like Sweden, Pakistan is committed to protect, preserve and promote its rich bio-diversity, adding that both countries continue to show leadership in international climate efforts through their climate diplomacy. He highlighted that Pakistan hosted the “World Environment Day 2021” which is an acknowledgment of the country’s strong credentials in combating environmental degradation and climate change. He also said that ‘Stockholm+50’ conference in June 2022 provides an opportunity to work together and enhance cooperation to tackle climate change.

The SAIA board members talked about hackathon activities arranged by the organization and discussed the possibilities of collaboration in the future. They also showed interest to visit Pakistan for tourism purpose.

The meeting ended with a short question and answer session

