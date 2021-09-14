Ambassador Zaheer Janjua addresses the Egmont Royal Institute of Int’l Relations in Brussels

Brussels, SEPT 14 (DNA) – Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua delivered a talk at the Egmont Royal Institute of International relations, Brussels, last evening. The topic of the Ambassador’s talk was Developments in Afghanistan and Prospects for Peace and Stability.

The event was attended by Belgian officials, Belgian and International Media, various prestigious universities and think tanks including i.e. Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS), European Policy Centre (EPC), German Marshall Fund (GMF), Carnegie Europe, Stiftung Wissenschaft and Politik (SWP), The Royal Higher Institute for Defence (RHID).

Egmont is a prestigious independent think-tank based in Brussels, conducting interdisciplinary research with a spirit of total academic freedom. The institute provides analysis and policy options with the expertise of its own and external specialists.