Ambassador Sajjad Meets with Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus
Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan held a meeting with H.E. Mr. Mikalai Barysevich, Deputy Foreign Minister of Belarus responsible for Asia, Africa and Latin America.
The two sides took stock of the whole range of topics covering bilateral relations including high level exchange of visits, political ties, trade & economic cooperation, Industrial and Agricultural cooperation in the context of existing legal mechanisms between the two countries. The two sides agreed to work in harmony for expanding the bilateral ties.
