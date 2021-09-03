Ambassador Sajjad holds meeting with Director Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research (BISR)

MINSK, Sept 3: /DNA/ Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan met with the Director of the Belarusian Institute for Strategic Research (BISR), Mr. Oleg Makarov. The meeting was also attended by Deputy Director, Vitaly Stakhovsky, and Expert, Mr. Yury Yarmolinsky.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the possibilities of cooperation between the leading think tanks and research centers of Pakistan with BISR. The Ambassador confirmed his readiness to contribute to the establishment of stronger ties between the think tanks of Belarus and Pakistan and the possibility of his personal further participation in round tables and events organized by the experts of the Institute.