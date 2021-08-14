Ambassador Sajjad highlights govt achievements on Independence day

DNA

MINSK: To commemorate the independence day of Pakistan, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held at the Embassy of Pakistan, Minsk on 14 August 2021. The ceremony was attended by Pakistani Diaspora from different walks of life including students.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan raised the national flag to the tune of national anthem of Pakistan and delivered the messages from the President and Prime Minister of Pakistan whereby a glowing tribute was paid to the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and that of the other leaders of the Independence Movement, whose unwavering struggle culminated in freedom for the Muslims of subcontinent.

The Ambassador also highlighted the achievements of the current government in the socio- economic fields. Appreciating the importance of freedom as a basic human right, Pakistan’s resolute commitment to the innocent people of IIOJK by extending them moral, political and diplomatic support was also reiterated. Expressing the resolve to nurture Pakistan into a progressive Islamic society on the ideals of Riasat-e-Madina, the need for unity among nation during these testing times was underlined.

On the occasion, children also sang Pakistani national songs. Towards the end, guests were treated with traditional Pakistani cuisine.