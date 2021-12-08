Ambassador Sajjad Haider meets DG National Art Museum of Belarus

MINSK, /DNA/ – Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan accompanied by DHM Muhammad Abdullah Amin visited the National Art Museum of Belarus and held a meeting with its Director-General Mr. Vladimir Prokoptsov. The Head of the Marketing Department Ms. Svetlana Voropay briefed the Ambassador about the history and ongoing expositions of the museum which was established in 1939.

The two sides discussed the possibilities of bilateral cooperation including possibility of holding an Art exhibition of Pakistani Artistes as well as a concert of Pakistani instrumentalists at the premises of the museum during 2022.