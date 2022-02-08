Ambassador of Azerbaijan meets Secretary of National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 /DNA/ – Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan met with Tahir Hussain, Secretary of National Assembly of Pakistan.
Both dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral issues during the meeting.
« Samrah enterprises, USDA brings top American brands to Pakistan (Previous News)
Related News
Ambassador of Azerbaijan meets Secretary of National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 /DNA/ – Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan met with TahirRead More
Gafarova: Azerbaijan has become dependable supplier of natural gas to Europe
BAKU, FEB 5: Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with the MinisterRead More
Comments are Closed