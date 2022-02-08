Tuesday, February 8, 2022
Main Menu

Ambassador of Azerbaijan meets Secretary of National Assembly

| February 8, 2022

ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 /DNA/ – Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan met with Tahir Hussain, Secretary of National Assembly of Pakistan.

Both dignitaries discussed matters of bilateral issues during the meeting.

CENTRAL ASIA, DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Ambassador of Azerbaijan meets Secretary of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, FEB 8 /DNA/ – Khazar Farhadov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan met with TahirRead More

Gafarova: Azerbaijan has become dependable supplier of natural gas to Europe

BAKU, FEB 5: Chair of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with the MinisterRead More

Comments are Closed