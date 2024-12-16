Ambassador highlights U.S. business contributions and economic potential in Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD – U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, addressed the American Business Forum tonight, emphasizing the significant positive impact of U.S. businesses in Pakistani communities and expressing optimism about the country’s economic prospects.

Key Highlights:

Ambassador Blome acknowledged recent positive macroeconomic indicators in Pakistan, particularly the sharp decline in inflation

Expressed hope for continued economic growth and structural reforms

Emphasized the importance of maintaining commitments under the current IMF program

The Ambassador praised the contributions of U.S. businesses in fostering economic development and strengthening bilateral relations between the United States and Pakistan.

The event, hosted by business leaders Vaseem and Shameelah, brought together key stakeholders from the U.S. business community in Pakistan to discuss economic opportunities and collaborative potential.

The American Business Forum members present here tonight are not just representatives of leading U.S. companies. You are an engine for economic growth and prosperity here in Pakistan.

More than 80 U.S. companies directly employ 120,000 Pakistanis and indirectly support the livelihoods of more than a million Pakistani workers. I’ve had the opportunity to visit some of your offices to see firsthand how U.S. companies are directly investing in the Pakistani people – and training them for senior-level managerial and technical positions. Your businesses also drive critical research and development and provide new opportunities to local communities.

Your companies also are supporting economic growth and prosperity by creating new economic opportunities for women – through innovative initiatives to bring more women into the workforce. The United States is pleased to partner with a number of the companies here tonight through the U.S.-Pakistan Women’s Council and other initiatives to continue fostering women’s economic empowerment. For example, we are working with PepsiCo here in Pakistan to increase women’s participation in the agricultural workforce.

Your companies also bring the American values of openness, transparency, and responsible corporate citizenship to your communities. Companies represented here today are not just trying to make a profit. You’re supporting local communities through a wide range of corporate social responsibility initiatives that strengthen the education and health sectors, and so much more. For example, the United States is proud to partner with Coca-Cola and the World Wildlife Fund on the Recharge Pakistan initiative to prevent floods and improve water management. And I know ABF has played an active role in raising awareness within the local community about breast cancer.

Of course, your companies’ work also builds stronger ties between the United States and Pakistan and brings economic benefit to both the United States and Pakistan. The United States is Pakistan’s largest export market globally, and Pakistan’s exports to the United States have more than doubled over the last decade – a testament to the robust economic relationship we share. We will continue to work to increase two-way trade and investment to support Pakistan in unlocking even more economic possibilities.

The U.S. Mission to Pakistan remains firmly committed to supporting U.S. businesses operating here in Pakistan, and to advocating for policy reforms to improve the ease of doing business and to attract further investment. We also will continue our education efforts here in Pakistan, to support Pakistan’s bright young people in developing skills that will allow them to unlock new opportunities and help your firms continue to grow and thrive.

I look forward to the opportunity to chat further with you all individually this evening about the opportunities you see ahead for deepened partnership in support of a bright, prosperous future.