Ambassador Farooq briefs RCCI on Saudi-Pakistan trade potential

RAWALPINDI, JAN 21 /DNA/ – Pakistani Ambassador to Saudi Arabia H.E. Ahmed Farooq visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), where he was warmly welcomed by RCCI President Usman Shaukat, group leader Sohail Altaf, senior vice president Khalid Farooq Qazi, vice president Fahad Barlas, former RCCI president Zahid Latif Khan, and other executive members. Representatives from various sectors of the business community also participated in the event.

During his address, Ambassador Ahmed Farooq emphasized the need to adapt to the evolving global landscape and highlighted the demand for Pakistani products in Saudi Arabia. He shared that over 90 Pakistani IT companies are already operating in Saudi Arabia and pointed out promising opportunities in sectors like food, rice, meat, Pharma, Plastic Shoes and seafood, which are in high demand. He also noted the potential in Saudi Arabia’s hotel and hospitality sector, offering lucrative job opportunities.

The Ambassador informed attendees that a prior ban on seafood exports to Saudi Arabia has been lifted due to the efforts of the Pakistani government. Additionally, he urged Pakistani traders and businesses to plan trade exhibitions in Saudi Arabia at least five to six months in advance, assuring them of the embassy’s full support in organizing such events. He also highlighted that some Pakistani companies in Saudi Arabia are conducting annual business worth $30 to $35 million, showcasing the opportunities available for others to expand their reach in the region.