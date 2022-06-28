Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Ambassador-designate of Turkiye presents his credentials

June 28, 2022

ISLAMABAD:  /DNA/ – The Ambassador-designate of Turkiye Mehmet Pacaci presented his copies of credentials to Ali Haider Altaf Director General of Protocol, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.DNA

