Monday, April 5, 2021
Ambassador Akan appointed Dy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan

| April 5, 2021

Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: By the order of the Head of State of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan has been appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Ambassador Akan shall soon take charge of his new assignment. During his tenure as Ambassador of Kazakhstan Ambassador Akan contributed greatly towards promotion and strengthening of bilateral relations.

