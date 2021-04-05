Ambassador Akan appointed Dy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan
Staff Report
ISLAMABAD: By the order of the Head of State of Kazakhstan, Akan Rakhmetullin, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Pakistan has been appointed as Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Akan shall soon take charge of his new assignment. During his tenure as Ambassador of Kazakhstan Ambassador Akan contributed greatly towards promotion and strengthening of bilateral relations.
« Green Saudi Arabia (Previous News)
(Next News) Indonesian ambassador hails online internship program »
Related News
Indonesian ambassador opens virtual trade expo 2021
DNA ISLAMABAD, APR 5 – The Ambassador of the Republic Indonesia, H.E. Mr. Adam M.Read More
Indonesian ambassador hails online internship program
Program jointly organized by CGSS and the Indonesian embassy; The theme of the first sessionRead More
Comments are Closed