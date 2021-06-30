Amb. of Pak to Belarus attends Graduation Ceremony

MINSK: A special ceremony was held at the Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio electronics (BSUIR) in Minsk for students of the Faculty of Computer-Aided Design that were granted the higher diploma. Tayyab Raza, a Pakistani student was the first student to graduate as Computer Engineer from this university.

Ambassador Sajjad Haider Khan participated in the graduation ceremony and granted the diploma to the Pakistani student. Addressing the 400 plus graduating students, the Ambassador noted the high recognition of Belarusian IT specialists on the global arena and wished the students all the successes in their practical lives ahead.

Belarusian State University of Informatics and Radio electronics is a leading IT university following the world trends in Engineering in high-tech fields and has the important role in ICT, electronics, telecommunications, micro-and Nano electronics. It’s also certified for compliance of quality management system with International standard ISO 9001.