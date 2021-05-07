Amazon to start registering Pakistani companies soon: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD , May 7 : Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razaq Dawood said e-commerce major Amazon will start registering Pakistani companies soon.

Addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry today, he said: “It is a big opportunity. But there are challenges as logistics companies will have to work efficiently and properly to ensure products are delivered in a timely manner.”

“Secondly, we are working on quality assurance and standardization,” Dawood maintained.

Logistics companies have an opportunity to scale up their businesses and develop international partnerships for effective delivery, he said. Pakistan Post is also preparing itself for parcel deliveries, he added.

On Thursday, the PM’s aide tweeted: ““We have finally made it. @amazon will be adding Pakistan its Sellers’ List within a few days. We have been engaged with Amazon since last year and now it’s happening. It is a great opportunity for our youth, SMEs and women entrepreneurs,” he wrote on Twitter.”

“An important milestone of e-Commerce policy achieved has been through teamwork by many people across the globe.”