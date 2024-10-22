Alisher, Dr. Irfan news Uzbek and Turkiye ambassadors to Pakistan

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Alisher Tukhtayev, who previously served as adviser to the foreign minister, has been appointed Uzbekistan’s new ambassador to Pakistan. Alisher Tukhtayev succeeded Oybek Arif Usmanov.

Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev arrived in the capital of Pakistan Islamabad on 6 October, according to the official news agency of Uzbekistn.

Alisher Tukhtayev is a graduate of Tashkent State Institute of Law. He has held various senior positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Institute for Strategic and Interregional Studies under the President and the Presidential Administration.

He also previously worked at the Association of Cotton and Textile Clusters of Uzbekistan, first as an advisor and then as deputy chairman.

Meanwhile Dr Irfan Naziroglu has arrived in Islamabad to act as the Ambassador of Turkiye to Pakistan. Dr. Irfan has replaced Mehmet Pacaci, who has been assigned an important position at the OIC.