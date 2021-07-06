Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Ali Alizada pays farewell call on COAS Gen. Bajwa at GHQ

| July 6, 2021

RAWALPINDI, JUL 6 /DNA/ – Ali Alizada, Azerbaijan Ambassador to Pakistan paid a farewell call to General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including Afghan Peace Process and measures to further enhance bilateral and defence cooperation were discussed.

COAS thanked Ambassador for his services in Pakistan and acknowledged his contributions towards strengthening Pak-Azerbaijan relations.

Visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s role for ensuring peace and stability in the region and also pledged to contribute positively towards Afghan peace.=DNA

