Al-Qasabi: Italy Summit completes road map set by Kingdom to restore global growth and recovery

RIYADH, OCT 30: Minister of Commerce Dr. Majid Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi affirmed that the G20 Leaders Summit held in Italy focuses on completing the successes and the road map set by Saudi Arabia to restore economic growth and global recovery through its leadership last year and its work with the G20 to confront the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 and its broad implications for the global economy.



In a statement to the Saudi Press Agency on the occasion of the Kingdom’s participation in the G20 Leaders Summit in Italy, he said, “In continuation of the achievements made during the Kingdom’s presidency of the G20 2020, the ministers of trade and investment based their ministerial statement during the Italian presidency of the G20 on Riyadh Initiative for the Future of the World Trade Organization approved by the leaders of the G20 last year.