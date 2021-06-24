Aisam, his partner to face Djokovic, Gomez in ATP’s Mallorca semi-final
Karachi: Pakistan’s Tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Austrian partner Oliver Marach will face World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Carlos Gomez-Herrera in the Mallorca ATP semi-final.
The match is scheduled to take place at 4.30 pm. Aisam and Marach defeated duo of Miguel Ángel Reyes-Varela and Adrian Mannarino by 6-3, 6-4.
Meanwhile, Djokovic and Gomez-Herrera defeated top seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos 4-6, 7-6 (7/3), 10-8.
