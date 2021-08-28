Airport attack planner killed in first drone strike: US

KABUL, Aug 28 (DNA): A planner of the deadly attack on the Kabul airport

has been killed in a drone strike in eastern Afghanistan, the US

military claimed on Saturday.



According to local media reports, the US has conducted an airstrike in

eastern Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province targeting an affiliate of

ISIS-K and one of the masterminds of Thursday twin blasts at Hamid

Karzai International Airport. Fox News has found that the slain planned

to carry out such attacks in the future.



More than 100 people, including 13 US service members and 22 Taliban

fighters, were killed in Thursday’s explosions attacks at the Hamid

Karzai International Airport.



The ISIS-K, locally known as Daesh, claimed responsibility for the

attack, prompting an immediate response from US President Joe Biden, who

vowed to punish the perpetrators.



“US military forces carried out an over-the-horizon counterterrorism

operation against an ISIS-K planner in Nangarhar province. Initial

indications are that we killed the target.” US central command

spokesperson Bill Urban.



Captain Bill Urban said in a statement: “The unmanned airstrike occurred

in Nangarhar province. Initial indications are that we killed the

target. We know of no civilian casualties.”



Without identifying the targeted individual, the spokesperson suggested

this could be the first of many reprisals at ISIS-K targets for the

terrorist attacks at the airport.



Earlier, CENTCOM commander General Frank McKenzie had said that they

were expecting other attacks and explosions at the airport and had asked

the Taliban fighters to intensify their security level as the fighter

man the security out of HKIA.



US embassy based in HKIA reiterated to people not to come to the airport

and asked them to stay away as they are expecting an attack in Kabul.



As per the latest information, the US evacuation mission was not

interrupted and the total number of evacuees now amounts to 111 thousand

people.



The country has said that they will continue evacuating people until the

last minute in Kabul. DNA



