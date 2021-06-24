Thursday, June 24, 2021
Air strike kills at least 43 in Ethiopia

| June 24, 2021

In Ethiopia, at least 43 people were killed in air strikes in Tigray region amid fierce fighting between armed forces and rebels.

The killing occurred when the Ethiopian Air Force bombed a market in the town of Togoga.

In a statement, Ethiopian military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane denied targeting civilians and said that military carried out these strikes to flush out terrorists.

