AIOU introduces e-commerce skills, online certificate courses

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP/DNA): Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), in collaboration with BF Technologies, has introduced e-commerce skills and online certificate courses and has commenced admissions for them.

According to the AIOU, these courses include Amazon Virtual Assistant (Private Label and Wholesale), Virtual Store Manager (Daraz), Virtual Trade (Alibaba), Shopify Dropshipping, and Facebook Executive Marketing.

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, while stating the objectives of introducing these courses, mentioned that the aim is to promote a business mindset among students so that they can improve their family lifestyle as well as contribute to the socio-economic betterment of the country. The last date to apply for these programs is September 5th.

Additionally, admissions for the Fall 2024 semester for Matric, FA, ICom, BS, MS, MPhil, and PhD programs are also open. Details are available on the university’s website www.aiou.edu.pk.