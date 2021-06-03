AIERD organizes a webinar on CPEC to promote Pak-Kuwait ties

He appreciated the role of government officials of Kuwait, especially of Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for strengthening the bilateral relation. Mr. Mudassir Tipu, DG China Desk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, threw light on brief history of China-Pakistan relations and CPEC

DNA

ISLAMABAD: Mr. Zahid Latif Khan, chairman AIERD, welcomed the guests by congratulating Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi and Syed Sajjad Haider for their efforts to resolve the visa issue, which was a matter of concern for many years, while talking at the webinar organized by Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD). He highlighted that there are many areas, where both countries can enhance their bilateral relation. Further, he mentioned that Vision 2035 of Kuwait and CPEC provides an excellent opportunity to open new avenues of cooperation. Ambassador of Pakistan to Kuwait, Syed Sajjad Haider, spoke eloquently on the history of Pakistan Kuwait relations while hoping for greater opportunities in future. He also elaborated on the recent visa development and encouraged both communities to further integrate in terms of business opportunities. He appreciated the role of government officials of Kuwait, especially of Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi for strengthening the bilateral relation. Mr. Mudassir Tipu, DG China Desk, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, threw light on brief history of China-Pakistan relations and CPEC. He appreciated the work of AIERD and hoped to further enhance Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations. He emphasized that both countries should work together to find avenues for inclusion in CPEC.

While addressing the gathering Nassar Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi Ambassador of Kuwait emphasized that Kuwait needs Pakistan as a brother. He also underlined the contributions of skilled labor of Pakistan in Kuwait and appreciated Pakistan’s support during COVID-19. He specifically mentioned the cooperation in the fields of medical and food. He underscored that cooperation under CPEC would be mutually beneficial for both countries. The event concluded with the speech of chief guest, Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa, Chairman CPEC Authority who spoke about the progress of CPEC, since the creation of CPEC Authority. He also spoke about the investment opportunities for Kuwait in special economic zones and agricultural sector. He offered Kuwait to be a part of economic zones and discussed the future prospects of Kuwait-Pakistan joint ventures through this historic initiative. He specifically mentioned about the opportunities in fields of agriculture and industrial cooperation. He shared with audience that CPEC route will be a secure and cost-effective route for trade between Kuwait and China. Additionally, the CPEC will reduce the time of travel by 24 days and will save US$ 1457 on each container. He concluded by saying “It is right time to join the hands for corporation.