Saturday, November 26, 2022
After rejoining march in Pindi, Imran says nation stands at a ‘defining point’

| November 26, 2022

RAWALPINDI, NOV 26: Imran addresses party workers, supporters in Pindi after rejoining march. PTI chairman reunited with march participants for first time since attempt on his life; speech was originally scheduled for 1pm.

After rejoining march in Pindi, Imran says nation stands at a 'defining point'

