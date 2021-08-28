Afghanistan to be free of explosions once US troops leave: Taliban

KABUL, Aug 28 (DNA): Acting minister of culture and information and

spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said, there remains no

incentive for any blast or attack once foreign forces leave Afghanistan.

He said the twin explosions which inflicted casualties to over 250

people at Hamid Karzai International Airport, occurred in an area under

US troops’ control, not the Taliban’s.



Zabiullah Mujahid in his interview with radio free of Afghanistan said

that the presence of foreign forces triggers such kind attacks and

explosions, thus he asked the US to leave Afghanistan as soon as

possible.



“Once the foreign forces leave Afghanistan, we assure that there will

not by any attack, no group will be allowed to carry out such attacks or

threaten the security of other countries using Afghanistan’s soil.” Said

Mujahid.



The acting minister said the situation in HKIA is uncontrollable and

their fighters are not trained enough and are too familiar with such

situation to control the crowd. He asked people not to throng at the

airport and promised not to be hindering anyone from leaving the country

once the situation in HKIA returns to normal.



About the ISIS who claimed responsibility for the twin blasts in HKIA

Mujahid said, the group is not the one that is active in Syria and Iraq

and added, he was sure that they will not carry out attacks and

explosions once they see no foreign soldier in Afghanistan. DNA



