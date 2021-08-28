Afghanistan to be free of explosions once US troops leave: Taliban
KABUL, Aug 28 (DNA): Acting minister of culture and information and
spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid said, there remains no
incentive for any blast or attack once foreign forces leave Afghanistan.
He said the twin explosions which inflicted casualties to over 250
people at Hamid Karzai International Airport, occurred in an area under
US troops’ control, not the Taliban’s.
Zabiullah Mujahid in his interview with radio free of Afghanistan said
that the presence of foreign forces triggers such kind attacks and
explosions, thus he asked the US to leave Afghanistan as soon as
possible.
“Once the foreign forces leave Afghanistan, we assure that there will
not by any attack, no group will be allowed to carry out such attacks or
threaten the security of other countries using Afghanistan’s soil.” Said
Mujahid.
The acting minister said the situation in HKIA is uncontrollable and
their fighters are not trained enough and are too familiar with such
situation to control the crowd. He asked people not to throng at the
airport and promised not to be hindering anyone from leaving the country
once the situation in HKIA returns to normal.
About the ISIS who claimed responsibility for the twin blasts in HKIA
Mujahid said, the group is not the one that is active in Syria and Iraq
and added, he was sure that they will not carry out attacks and
explosions once they see no foreign soldier in Afghanistan. DNA
