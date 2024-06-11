Afghanistan Demands Non-Interference From Other Nations: Nadim in Russia

KABUL, JUN 11: Nada Mohammad Nadim, Acting Minister of Higher Education, criticized foreign interference in Afghanistan’s affairs during the Second International Forum of Education Ministers in Kazan, Russia, stating that the Islamic Emirate does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and expects the same from them.

The acting Minister of Higher Education also assured the conference of the Islamic Emirate’s efforts in combating terrorist groups.

“The Islamic Emirate has never interfered in anyone’s internal affairs and expects the same from others. We fight against all malicious activities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Habibullah Agha, acting Minister of Education, urged the international community to assist Afghanistan in the field of education during the conference.

Mansoor Ahmad Hamza, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, told TOLOnews that the acting minister shared the achievements and current challenges in the education sector with other education ministers.

“He shared the statistics of schools, teachers, and students with the participants and requested the international community to assist Afghanistan in building schools, printing books, and several other areas,” Mansoor Ahmad Hamza said.

Some university professors said the participation of the acting Ministers of Education and Higher Education in international conferences are crucial for gaining successful experiences and they emphasized the need for standardizing education and higher education in the country.

Zakiullah Mohammadi, a university lecturer, told TOLOnews: “They should strive to acquire and implement effective strategies from this visit to solve the current problems we are facing.”

The acting ministers of Education and Higher Education traveled to Kazan, Russia, two days ago to attend the Second International Forum of Education Ministers and are expected to meet with education ministers from other countries on the sidelines of the conference.